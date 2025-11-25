Everything you need to know about the final season of Stranger Things

The wait is (almost) over! Stranger Things season 5 is coming and along with it the grand finale of Netflix’s mega-hit series. It’s been a long wait for fans since the official trailer for season 5 was released on 31 October, followed a week later by the first five minutes of the opening episode.

First aired in 2016, the series has spanned nearly a decade and captivated audiences worldwide. As fans gear up for the final chapter, Macao News breaks down what to expect from the last season and revisits the highlights of one of Netflix’s most successful original productions.

What’s the story in the final season?

Season 4 ended with a seismic event in Hawkins, the fictional town where Stranger Things unfolds. A massive crack opened in the Earth, linking the real world to the Upside Down.

Season 5 picks up in the fall of 1987, as the teenage protagonists band together to track down and defeat Vecna, the series’ ultimate villain. Fans can look forward to a climactic showdown between Eleven and Vecna.

However, the heroes face more than just supernatural threats. Vecna’s whereabouts are unknown, and his plans for Hawkins remain a mystery. Meanwhile, the government has declared the town a military quarantine zone and is actively hunting Eleven. The group must not only confront Vecna but also help Eleven evade capture.

The cast list reveals familiar faces returning, along with new additions—most notably Linda Hamilton, known for her role in Terminator. She joins the cast as Dr. Kay, a character whose impact on the storyline is one of the season’s intriguing unknowns.

Behind the scenes of season 5

After season 4 aired on 1 July, 2022, the writers’ room announced the start of development for season 5 via a post on X (formerly Twitter) on 2 August, captioned “Day 1” with a photo of a whiteboard labeled “Stranger Things 5.”

Originally slated to begin filming in May 2023, production was delayed due to the Writers Guild of America strike and the subsequent SAG-AFTRA strike. Filming officially began in January 2024 and wrapped in mid-December of the same year.

The final season is once again helmed by creators Matt and Ross Duffer, alongside Shawn Levy and Frank Darabont. Each episode reportedly cost between US$50 million andUS$60 million, with a total budget estimated at US$400 million to US$520 million, making it one of the most expensive TV series ever produced.

Cast members of season 3 attend a premiere in Los Angeles in 2019 – Photo by Kathy Hutchins

When and how to watch

Season 5 will be released in three phases on Netflix, totaling eight episodes, at these times in Macao:

Phase 1: Four episodes, premiering 27 November at 9 am

Phase 2: Three episodes, premiering 26 December (Boxing Day) at 9 am

Finale: One epic episode, premiering 1 January 1, 2026, at 9 am

Ross Duffer recently shared the runtime of the first four episodes on Instagram, ranging from 54 to 83 minutes. Rumors suggest the final episode will be a cinematic 2.5 hours long – similar to season 4’s finale.

Netflix has also revealed the episode titles, beginning with “The Crawl” and concluding with “The Rightside Up.” Given the show’s deep ties to Dungeons & Dragons, fans are speculating about hidden meanings behind each title.

The date of 6 November has meanwhile been officially designated as “Stranger Things Day,” commemorating the date one of the main characters went missing, setting the entire story in motion.

A Netflix phenomenon

Stranger Things ranks as one of Netflix’s most-watched series. Season 4 alone garnered over 140.7 million views and 1.838 billion hours watched globally.

According to Netflix’s synopsis, the story begins when “a young boy vanishes, and a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces, and one strange little girl.” But the series offers far more than that.

Set in the 1980s in the town of Hawkins, the show meticulously recreates the era’s aesthetics, from set design and music to costumes and hairstyles. It pays homage to classic films like Ghostbusters and E.T., while blending nostalgic elements with monsters and supernatural powers.

A key emotional thread is the audience’s journey alongside the characters’ growth. The story centers on five children – Mike, Eleven, Dustin, Lucas, and Will – whose lives evolve both on-screen and off, as the series spans from 1983 to 1987 in-story and nearly a decade in real life. Each season introduces new characters with rich development, making them relatable and memorable.

The series has earned 113 awards and 308 nominations, including the 2022 Saturn Award for Best Streaming Horror & Thriller Series, the Bram Stoker Award for Superior Achievement in a Screenplay, and the 2023 Critics’ Choice Super Award for Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series.

Season 4 of the show garnered over 140.7 million views and 1.838 billion hours watched globally – Photo by Daniel Constante

Who created Stranger Things?

Matt and Ross Duffer, known as the Duffer Brothers, were born in 1984 in Durham, North Carolina. Their creative journey began in third grade when their father gifted them a Hi8 video camera. Early short films included We All Fall Down, Eater, and Abraham’s Boys.

After graduating from Chapman University’s film school, they sold their horror screenplay Hidden to Warner Bros. and directed the film in 2012, which was released in 2015. They later worked as executive producers and writers on FOX’s Wayward Pines.

Inspired by the 2013 film Prisoners, they developed a script titled Montauk, which caught the attention of director-producer Shawn Levy. Netflix acquired the series within 24 hours of the pitch, and it was renamed Stranger Things.

Is this the end of the Stranger Things story?

Not quite. Spin-offs have already emerged, including the stage play Stranger Things: The First Shadow, performed in London (2023) and New York (2025). Written by Kate Trefry, the play serves as a prequel to the series.

On 7 November, Netflix announced an animated spin-off titled Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85, set in Hawkins during the winter of 1985. It bridges the gap between Seasons 2 and 3 and is expected to premiere in 2026.

The Duffer Brothers describe the animated series as one of their “first ideas” for expanding the Stranger Things universe, hinting that more stories may be on the horizon.