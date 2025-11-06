Macao casino film ‘Ballad of a Small Player’ releases to mixed reactions 

The Macao-based gambling film, Ballad of a Small Player, has garnered mixed reviews following its limited theatrical release in the US on 15 October, and its global debut on Netflix on 29 October.

Directed by Oscar-winning director Edward Berger, the movie tells the story of Lord Doyle (Colin Farrell), a compulsive gambler who is on the run in Macao after embezzling money from a client. With his debt racking up in the local casinos, Doyle befriends an enigmatic credit-broker named Dao-Ming (Fala Chen) who may hold the key to his redemption.

Prior to its release, Ballad of a Small Player was highly anticipated due to its strong cast of award-winning actors and celebrated director, whose previous two films – All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) and Conclave (2024) were critically acclaimed. In fact, Variety had even listed it as a contender for Best Picture at the 2026 Oscars.

Reception to Ballad of a Small Player, however, has been less than enthusiastic, with the film currently rating a “rotten” score of 47 out of 100 percent on the review aggregate platform Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, the average score on rival site IMDb currently stands at 5.8 out of 10 stars.

Reviewers have criticised various elements of the film, including the execution of its story. In a 2 out of 5 star review, Empire Magazine’s Barry Levitt said the movie “sags under its own ambition,” and fails to “balance a thoughtful ghost story with a crime caper and a high-stakes gambling narrative.”

[See more: Macao is ‘a hard place to stay’: Ballad of a Small Player]

In a scathing review, RogerEbert.com’s Brian Tallerico awarded the flick 1.5 out of 4 stars, describing it as a “misfire” and “one of the most over-directed films I’ve ever seen.”

Glenn Whipp of the Los Angeles Times was similarly critical of the film’s excesses, calling it “a gambling stinker” that lacks focus and humanity.

Despite the negatives, these reviewers praised the film for its spectacular depiction of Macao, with Empire Magazine praising cinematographer James Friend for “exquisitely” capturing “the bright lights and larger-than-life feel of Macao.”

As well, Farrell’s turn as Lord Doyle has been widely praised, with Sight and Sounds highlighting the Irish actor’s “energetic physical performance. Meanwhile, Time magazine noted that “Farrell is such a sympathetic actor that he nearly succeeds in making you care about Doyle and his problems.”

According to Variety, Berger is set to begin shooting his next film The Riders next year. Starring Brad Pitt, the movie focuses on a man in Ireland who is in search of his missing wife.