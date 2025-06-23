The International Film Camp returns to Macao this September

An intensive five-day filmmaking course will take place in Macao mid-September, offering participants the chance to be mentored by industry veterans while gaining insights into both the creative and commercial aspects of cinema. Applications for the International Film Camp (IFC) second edition open from now until 20 July.

Just 16 individuals aged 21 to 40 from the wider Asian region will be selected to attend, eight of whom will be eligible to receive funding of HK$300,000 each to bring to life short film concepts based on the theme “My Best Friend.” The course culminates in a pitching session to determine the winners.

The films must be completed by December and will have the opportunity to screen at international film festivals.

The course “promises to be a transformative experience for aspiring filmmakers” that provides “a comprehensive curriculum designed to enhance their skills and knowledge,” according to the IFC’s website. It will teach skills including directing, scriptwriting, editing, producing, funding and film distribution.

Applicants are required to submit a treatment, director’s statement and production plan, along with a five-minute sample reel of previous work. Thirty people will then be shortlisted for online interviews with a panel of established film experts, who will whittle the group down to the final 16.

IFC 2025 is organised by the Asian Film Awards Academy with support from Macao’s Cultural Affairs Bureau, Hong Kong’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, and Sands China, among other organisations. It will be held at venues across Sands China’s integrated resorts from 11 to 15 September. More details about the camp and application process can be found at the IFC website.