K-Pop’s MAMA awards to proceed in Hong Kong despite citywide mourning over Tai Po fire

CJ ENM, the organisers of the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) have confirmed the 2025 ceremony will go ahead in Hong Kong as scheduled from 28 to 29 November, despite the Tai Po apartment fire that has killed at least 94 people, according to several media reports.

In an official statement, the organiser of one of K-pop’s biggest award franchises expressed its condolences, saying: “Our hearts go out to all those affected by this devastating event. We offer our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones, and our thoughts are with those injured.”

Asserting a belief in the “healing and unifying power of music,” the organiser stated the event would be toned down as a mark of respect.

“Our stage and performances are being carefully and thoughtfully prepared with restrained production, so that even amid grief, they may offer small moments of courage and comfort,” it said.

[See more: Four ways you can help victims of Hong Kong’s Tai Po fire]

The ceremony will include a moment of silence for the victims and commitments to donate in support of them.

However, Hong Kong boy band Mirror has pulled out of the ceremony. The group, which was scheduled to make its MAMA debut on the first night, announced its withdrawal through its agency, MakerVille, late last night.

At the time of writing, it is uncertain whether Oscar-winning Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh and Hong Kong actor and filmmaker Chow Yun-Fat will attend.

The line-up for the two-day event remains otherwise unchanged, featuring major K-pop acts including Enhypen, Stray Kids, Aespa, and G-Dragon.

A series of cultural and sporting events have been postponed or cancelled in response to the tragedy. These include the Oxfam Trailwalker, Cyclothon, domestic rugby matches, and the Zootopia 2 Disneyland film premiere.