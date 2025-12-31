Over half of Macao’s youth did not attend a single live show in 2025, a new survey finds

Just under half of Macao’s young adults surveyed attended live performances during the 12 months ending May 2025, according to findings released on Tuesday by the Macao New Chinese Youth Association (MNCYA) and reported by the Macau Post Daily.

The Macao Performing Arts Industry Survey questioned 789 local residents aged between 18 and 44, with 49.8 saying they had attended at least one performance in the past year. Most went to performances in Macao, though 27.4 percent of respondents travelled to Hong Kong for a show of some kind, and 20 percent travelled to the Chinese mainland.

Large-scale concerts were by far the most popular events with respondents, accounting for 74.3 percent of attendance. Other formats, including stage plays and music festivals, attracted significantly smaller audiences. Just over half cited interest in a specific performer as their main influencing factor, while ticket prices were 13.8 percent’s top consideration.

The survey found social media was the main source of performance-related information for young people – used by 58.2 percent of respondents – followed by recommendations from friends and family at 23.3 percent.

It also found that shows tended to generate additional consumer spending, with fewer than one-third of respondents reporting no extra expenditure beyond ticket purchases. Transport and dining were the most common forms of complementary spending.

Based on these findings, the MNCYA put forward four policy recommendations for the government to boost attendance and attendee’s related spending. First, to improve Macao’s positioning as a performance-friendly city. Second, to upgrade local outdoor venues. Third, to nurture young talent through opening more public performance spaces. And fourth, to introduce a certification system for large-scale shows that would support local economic activity.