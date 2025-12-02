The Macau Artist Society’s annual exhibition showcases the best of local talent

Last night, the Macau Artist Society’s (MAS) annual members exhibition officially opened at the Parisian, where it is being held for the first time. Organised jointly with the Macau Youth Art Association, it features the works of 180 artists, showcasing the diverse talent of Macao’s art scene.

MAS President Lok Hei remarked on the special significance of the exhibition coinciding with Macao’s designation as the Culture City of East Asia 2025 and the 20th anniversary of the UNESCO World Heritage List inscription of the Historic Centre of Macao.

The impressive exhibition spans six rooms and showcases a myriad of artforms, ranging from oil and watercolour to gouache, mixed media, Chinese ink, ceramics, installation art and more.

Artist Un Lok I, 26, tells Macao News that this is her first time participating in the exhibition as a MAS member. She cites the diversity of Macao as a great source of liberation for her art, since she does not feel bound by cultural restraints or particular schools of art.

Artist Un Lok I poses with her oil painting ‘It Is As Big As My Palm’ – Photo by Weng-U Pun

“Even though Macao is a very small place, it gives me this feeling that there are many infinite possibilities,” shares Un, whose oil painting It Is As Big As My Palm is being exhibited.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old artist Wong Kin Tong, whose mixed media piece Sutra Illustration: Dependent Origination 2.0 Series is on display, has had his work exhibited up to three times through MAS. Wong largely attributes his exposure and growth as an artist to the association.

“MAS gives young Macao artists many opportunities to exhibit our work,” he tells Macao News, “We’re encouraged to experiment in different fields, media and styles. They also publish a book every year, which allows even more people to see our work.”

This free exhibition is located on Level 3 of Shoppes at Parisian and is open from 12 to 7 pm until 27 March 2026.