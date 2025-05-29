The K-pop festival UTO Fest has been abruptly cancelled – only three days before it was due to take place on 1 June at the Venetian Arena.

The organisers have published an apologetic statement in Chinese on social media, saying that the festival has been cancelled due to “unavoidable organisational circumstances.”

According to the organisers, all purchases will be refunded in full within 30 working days.

The Venetian has issued a statement saying that all transactions through Cotai Ticketing channels will be refunded automatically. However, if tickets are purchased through other channels, they suggest buyers contact the original point of purchase for a refund.

A contact email has been provided if buyers have any inquiries or further assistance: [email protected].

UTO Fest was most recently held in Bangkok in April and Yokohama in January. The cancelled Macao date was originally set to feature South Korean K-pop stars Psy, Super Junior-L.S.S, Itzy and TNX.