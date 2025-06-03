Register for your summer activities now

Pre-registrations for Macao’s 2025 Summer Activities programme are open until 10 pm this Friday, giving residents the chance to sign up for an array of sports and cultural courses that will take place over the coming months.

There are about 550 activities on offer in total and tens of thousands of slots available, according to the Macau Post Daily. Participants must be aged between 4 and 25.

Highlighted options included a Hengqin Eco-Science Family Camp, multiple heritage-themed workshops, and badminton and pickleball courses in Hengqin.

[See more: What summer music festivals are on in Asia in 2025?]

Each person can apply for just one activity during the first round of pre-registrations, and these results will be announced at 10 am on 10 June. Successful applicants are able to enrol and pay via an e-payment between 11 June (next Wednesday) and 15 June (next Sunday).

A second round of pre-registrations for activities that still have vacancies will open on 18 June and run for three days. During that period, you can apply for up to two more activities.

Registrations can be submitted via a dedicated Summer Activities website or through the Macao One Account. This year’s Summer Activities have been co-organised by the Sports Bureau and the Education and Youth Development Bureau.