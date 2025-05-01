Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Tickets for the Chainsmokers are now on sale

Grammy Award-winning electronica duo the Chainsmokers are set to play at the Venetian Macao on 28 June, with tickets starting at HK$699
  • The pair won a 2016 grammy for best dance Recording and their latest studio album, ‘Summertime Friends,’ was released in late 2023

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

02 May 2025
Tickets for the Chainsmokers are now on sale
Tickets for the Chainsmokers are now on sale
Alex Pall and Drew Taggart formed the Chainsmokers in 2012 and released their debut EP in 2015 – Photo by agwilson

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

02 May 2025

UPDATED: 02 May 2025, 8:03 am

Grammy Award-winning duo the Chainsmokers will perform at the Venetian Macao on 28 June, bringing their electropop and EDM beats to the SAR for one night only.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now, via LiveNation. Prices start at HK$699 and range up to HK$1,399.

Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, from the US, formed the Chainsmokers in 2012 and released their debut EP – Bouquet – in 2015. 

[See more: I Ask, You Answer with Hong Kong-Macao musician Jun Kung]

Their 2016 single, “Don’t Let Me Down”, won that year’s Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording. The pair’s latest studio album, Summertime Friends, was released in late 2023.

The Chainsmokers have collaborated with many renowned musicians, with hits “Closer” and “Something Just Like This” featuring Halsey and Coldplay, respectively. Pall and Taggart also held a multi-year Las Vegas residency.

The Chainsmokers are scheduled to perform in Singapore the night before they hit Macao, and in Chiba City, Japan, the night after.

UPDATED: 02 May 2025, 8:03 am

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend