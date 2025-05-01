Tickets for the Chainsmokers are now on sale

Grammy Award-winning duo the Chainsmokers will perform at the Venetian Macao on 28 June, bringing their electropop and EDM beats to the SAR for one night only.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now, via LiveNation. Prices start at HK$699 and range up to HK$1,399.

Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, from the US, formed the Chainsmokers in 2012 and released their debut EP – Bouquet – in 2015.

[See more: I Ask, You Answer with Hong Kong-Macao musician Jun Kung]

Their 2016 single, “Don’t Let Me Down”, won that year’s Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording. The pair’s latest studio album, Summertime Friends, was released in late 2023.

The Chainsmokers have collaborated with many renowned musicians, with hits “Closer” and “Something Just Like This” featuring Halsey and Coldplay, respectively. Pall and Taggart also held a multi-year Las Vegas residency.

The Chainsmokers are scheduled to perform in Singapore the night before they hit Macao, and in Chiba City, Japan, the night after.