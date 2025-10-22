Macao’s annual Lusofonia festival kicks off this Friday

This year marks the 28th anniversary of Macao’s Lusofonia Festival, a vibrant celebration of Portuguese-speaking cultures. Special emphasis will be placed on Angolan culture for this year’s edition, which runs across six days from 25 to 27 October and 1 to 2 November, with free admission.

Participating communities include Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe, East Timor, Goa, Daman, Diu, and the Macanese community. Attendees can enjoy art, crafts, literature, and regional cuisines at various booths.

A temporary restaurant will serve grilled dishes and Portuguese specialties, while evening events at Largo do Carmo will feature cuisines from participating countries. Traditional Portuguese games will engage visitors of all ages, with prizes for both adults and children.

[See more: CreatorWeek Macao aims to shift global perceptions of the SAR]

Music headliners include the duo Calema from São Tomé and Príncipe and Marisa Liz, lead singer of the Portuguese pop rock band Amor Electro. Each night will feature music and dance performances from various artists, including Angola’s Rui Orlando and Cabo Verde’s Josslyn.

Expect dance performances from groups like Carimbó Paidégua from Brazil and Tafika from Mozambique, alongside over 40 local Portuguese-speaking performers.

This festival is held in parallel with the 7th “Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries,” which takes place between 23 October and 2 November and offers a wide programme celebrating the cultural connections between China and the lusophone world.