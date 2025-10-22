CreatorWeek Macao aims to shift global perceptions of the SAR

From 24 to 28 October, Macao will welcome approximately 180 content creators, 50 guest speakers, and 20 performing groups, for CreatorWeek Macao 2025. This major event aims to showcase Macao as a “young, international and innovative” city, according to a press release from co-organiser the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO).

Twenty Macao ambassadors, selected through a recruitment programme, have already begun their preparations, exploring the city’s tourism offerings. They will soon partner with leading international creators to develop unique, in-depth experiences, further blending tourism with creative industries.

The event is designed to enrich the experiences of local creators by facilitating partnerships with 20 international creators. These collaborations will focus on community tourism, offering international and Greater China influencers a deeper understanding of Macao’s culture, urban landscape, and creative energy.

[See more: Mostly female and glued to Facebook: A snapshot of social media usage in Macao]

Organisers say this exposure will allow them to share Macao’s allure with a global audience. Local creators, in turn, will benefit from exchanging ideas with their international counterparts, learning about content production, creative strategies, and audience engagement.

A recent preparation meeting saw the organisers introduce Macao’s diverse attractions and the event’s programme to the ambassadors, outlining its objectives and value. Ambassadors are tasked with brainstorming content, engaging on social media, and coordinating logistics to collectively craft Macao’s narrative.

Several activities are open to the public on 25 and 26 October:

CreatorWeek Wellness Workshop: Held at the Fantasy Box at MGM Macau, this workshop will feature fitness and yoga sessions led by prominent figures such as fitness coach Will Liu, influencer Matt Tralli, actress Jacky Cai, and yoga master Ryan Narayan.

Held at the Fantasy Box at MGM Macau, this workshop will feature fitness and yoga sessions led by prominent figures such as fitness coach Will Liu, influencer Matt Tralli, actress Jacky Cai, and yoga master Ryan Narayan. CreatorWeek Meet & Greet: The Londoner will host dedicated zones where 40 celebrity creators will engage with fans through photo opportunities, interactions, and behind-the-scenes insights, bridging online and offline connections. Notable participants include dancer Merrick Hanna, video creator Austin Sprinz, and Netflix actor Ian Boggs.

The Londoner will host dedicated zones where 40 celebrity creators will engage with fans through photo opportunities, interactions, and behind-the-scenes insights, bridging online and offline connections. Notable participants include dancer Merrick Hanna, video creator Austin Sprinz, and Netflix actor Ian Boggs. CreatorWeek Live: This free event at Galaxy and Broadway Food Street will showcase 20 international and Macao musicians and bands over two days, including French band Berywam, Korean boy group Xodiac, Japanese boy group Psychic Fever, and Philippine band Lola Amour. Each performance aims to create vibrant musical experiences and foster interaction between artists and fans.

The CreatorWeek Conference and Creator Academy will meanwhile take place on 27 and 28 October at Grand Lisboa Palace. The conference will delve into the convergence of Chinese-Western social media culture, platform trends, and the future of the creator economy. Industry leaders, including representatives from YouTube Greater China, MrBeast’s manager, and Snapchat’s content collaboration team, will share their expertise with businesses.

[See more: The jury is still out on teens, social media and mental health]

The Creator Academy will offer insights into quality content creation and practical sessions leveraging Macao’s cultural distinctiveness. These initiatives aim to create a platform for content creators, local new media companies, and platform leaders, fostering business opportunities and enhancing Macao’s standing as a captivating destination for key opinion leaders.

For further details on activities and registration, visit the CreatorWeek website.