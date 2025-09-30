Maritime Festival 2025: Guia Lighthouse, vessel tours and family activities

The Maritime Festival 2025 will take place in Macao from October 11 to 19, featuring activities that showcase the city’s maritime history. Organised by the Maritime and Water Bureau, the festival will include the rare opportunity to visit the Guia Lighthouse, tour public service vessels, and join family-friendly workshops at maritime sites.

One of the main attractions is the opening of the Guia Lighthouse to the public on October 11, 12, 18 and 19, from 10 am to 5:30 pm. These guided visits allow residents and tourists to discover one of Macao’s most iconic landmarks and learn more about its history.

For those who want to experience the city’s waters, the popular In-Depth Maritime Tour is also returning. Participants can board a vessel for a waterborne journey around Macao, with professional guides offering insights into the region’s maritime history and the daily work of seafarers. Registration is open on the “One Account” platform until the 480 spots are filled. In the event of oversubscription, a lottery system will be used.

For the first time, the Maritime and Water Bureau will also open its tugboat Guia and hydrographic survey vessel Hydrograph No. 5 for public tours at Barra Pier. The tugboat will be available on October 11, and the survey vessel on October 18, giving visitors a chance to explore these working ships. Reservations open at noon on October 7 through the bureau’s official website, on a first-come, first-served basis.

The boat tour offers visitors a deeper insight into Macao’s rich maritime history

The festival centrepiece, Maritime Social Day, will take place on October 11 and 12 at A-Ma Temple Square and the Maritime Museum. Families can enjoy interactive maritime-themed workshops, such as a lighthouse code session, knot-making classes, marine pollution prevention displays, and nautical book explorations. Completing designated activities both online and on-site enters participants into a lucky draw for prizes including ferry tickets, supermarket vouchers and digital watches.

From now until October 4, residents can also join an online raffle through the bureau’s Facebook page, with 250 winners receiving two tickets. For full details, activity registration and ticket information, visit the official Maritime and Water Bureau website.