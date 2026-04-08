The Macau International Comedy Festival kicks off tomorrow

The third Macau International Comedy Festival will take place from 9 to 12 April across venues in Macao and Hengqin. The festival is hosted by leading Chinese comedy film and stage play production company Mahua FunAge and ticketing platform Damai, and co-organised by Macao’s Cultural Affairs Bureau.

The opening ceremony and a talent showcase will be held at the Mahua FunAge Hengqin Theatre tomorrow, and will be judged by Chinese comedian Shen Teng, actress Ma Li, and actors Ai Lun and Chang Yuan, with outstanding performers offered contracts with Mahua FunAge.

From 10 to 12 April, the “Sound of Laughter Open Air” street fair will take place at Anim’Arte Nam Van in Macao. Between 1 pm and 6 pm, an “NPC market” will feature actors impersonating historical figures such as Matteo Ricci and Tang Xianzu alongside international bands, circus acts, and food stalls. From 7 to 8 pm, the lakeside will become the backdrop to a music show. Celebrities will also make a surprise appearance during Gala Night on 11 April. Entry is free, but registration is required.

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On 10 April, Hengqin will present a “New Voices in Comedy” showcase, highlighting diverse new comedy works. The festival also launches the “Joyful and Warm Stand-up Comedy Friends Season” at Macao’s Broadway Theatre, bringing together talented Chinese stand-up comedians.

The “Her Way” industry forum taking place in Macao on 11 April will spotlight female comedians and their use of humour to challenge societal norms, while the closing ceremony forum “Comedy in the Age of Efficiency” will take place in Hengqin on 12 April, bringing together comedy creators from China and abroad, Artificial Intelligence Generated Content (AIGC) experts, platform leaders, and psychology scholars to explore the boundaries of comedy in the age of AI.

For more information, follow the festival’s official WeChat account (澳門國際喜劇節), or Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Douyin channels.