House of Dancing Water returns to City of Dreams with a star-studded premiere

The House of Dancing Water made its highly anticipated return last night at the City of Dreams integrated resort in Cotai with a grand premiere, marking the resurgence of the long-running aquatic entertainment spectacle. A red-carpet event preceded the packed opening show, drawing a notable gathering of guests and celebrities from Macao, Hong Kong, and mainland China.

Among the attendees were Edmund Ho Hau Wah, vice-chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC); Tai Kin Ip, the secretary for economy and finance; Lawrence Ho Yau Lung, chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts and Entertainment; and the production’s artistic director, Giuliano Peparini of LA-based Peparini Studios.

The show, held in a purpose-built 2,000-seat venue theatre, has been reimagined by Peparini as an extravaganza incorporating elements of romance and adventure. The performance, which lasts over 90 minutes, is brought to life with the use of visual effects and advanced technology, notably state-of-the-art lighting and projection techniques. The production retains its hallmark features, including high-flying acrobatics, interwoven with theatrical and dance performances.

The show’s narrative follows a stranger who enters a mythical kingdom on a mission to rescue Princess Aani from the Dark Queen. The current iteration includes a new chapter in the storyline, enriched by fresh narrative elements, technological enhancements, new choreography, and stage effects. These additions build upon the existing elements of the show, including its renowned stunts and water-based theatrics, which have been central to its identity since its debut in 2010.

Tickets for the House of Dancing Water are now available, with various seating options, starting at 698 patacas. More details, including ticketing, can be found on the City of Dreams website.

