Typhoon delays fireworks, but tonight’s Mid-Autumn concert is going ahead

Monday’s Macao International Fireworks Display Contest shows have been postponed in the wake of Typhoon Matmo
  • The Macao Chinese Orchestra’s Mid-Autumn concert at Ruins of St. Paul’s is set to proceed, however – weather permitting

06 Oct 2025
The Macao Chinese Orchestra’s performance will go ahead tonight if the weather holds – Photo courtesy of the Cultural Affairs Bureau

06 Oct 2025

The two fireworks shows scheduled tonight as part of the 33rd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest have been postponed due to the possibility of uncertain weather conditions in the wake of Typhoon Matmo.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) made the call last Friday night, and a typhoon signal no.8 was hoisted early Sunday morning – before Matmo tracked away from Macao. New dates for the fireworks competition’s British and Brazilian entrants have yet to be announced. 

The month-long Macao International Fireworks Display Contest was supposed to wind up tonight, with its final shows and prize giving ceremony. MGTO has said that “details of the rearrangement will be announced later.”

[See more: Macao Bridge to remain open to cars during a no. 8 typhoon signal]

Meanwhile, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials IC) says its free Mid-Autumn concerts, A Full Moon Night at the Ruins of St Paul’s 2025, will forge ahead at 8 pm and 9 pm today, subject to weather conditions.

The lunar-themed shows are set to feature the Macao Chinese Orchestra under resident conductor Liao Yuan-Yu, performing “familiar festive classics” like Colourful Clouds Chasing the Moon, Full Moon and Blooming Flowers and Lilau Square, the IC noted. Local vocalists Vivian Chan and Kane Ao Ieong will join the ensemble for a selection of pop songs including Red Bean and The Moon Represents My Heart.

Held as part of the 5th Greater Bay Area Culture and Arts Festival, the concert is scheduled to be live-streamed across multiple platforms, including the  IC Art Facebook page and WeChat accounts, the Macao Chinese Orchestra social media pages, and TDM’s website and app.

