Macao Bridge to remain open to cars during a no. 8 typhoon signal 

Light vehicles in Macao are now permitted to cross the Macao Bridge during a no. 8 typhoon signal (T8), according to a Chief Executive directive published today.

Previously, all of Macao’s four cross-sea bridges suspended operations whenever a T8 alert was hoisted. The only exception was the enclosed lower deck of the Sai Van Bridge, which opens to vehicles during a T8, but closes when higher signals are raised.

Under the current revision, the Macao Bridge will remain open to light and authorised vehicles during a T8, although certain restrictions will apply. For instance, vehicles will only be permitted to use the bridge’s middle lane and must drive no faster than 60 kilometres per hour.

In addition, the commander of the Civil Protection Operations Centre is authorised to seal off the Macao Bridge to light vehicles when dealing with factors that pose a risk to public safety. These include the intensity of a typhoon, as well as the storm surge, precipitation and wind levels.

Inaugurated on 1 October 2024, the 3.1 kilometre Macao Bridge is the fourth cross-sea link between the peninsula and Taipa.

Featuring eight-lanes, including two for motorcycles, the structure distinguishes itself from the SAR’s other bridges due to its wind protection barriers that are intended to allow the passage of vehicles during a typhoon.

Despite its wind protection capabilities, the bridge has been kept closed during a T8 or higher typhoons over the past year. Authorities said that more data needed to be collected before they could determine whether or not it was safe for vehicles to cross.

In July, the government finally had an opportunity to gather data on the bridge when Typhoon Wipha – the first signal no. 10 typhoon of 2025 – hit the SAR. The Public Works Bureau noted that it had “collected data by installing 16 instruments for wind measurement.”

Speaking to TDM, Lam Chi Chiu, a member of the Traffic Advisory Committee, said that the opening of the Macao bridge during a T8 is meant to open up a new path for emergency vehicles and is not intended to encourage motorists to venture out in a storm. He advised the government to convey the risks of driving during a storm by strengthening its educational efforts.

Meanwhile, Choi Seng Hong, the deputy chair of the Taipa and Coloane Community Service Consultative Council, said the authorities should optimise its emergency plans for accidents on the bridge and conduct scheduled drills.