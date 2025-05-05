The Macau Cultural Fest will be staged on 17 and 18 May at the Lisboeta, according to a social media post from the hotel. Billed as a celebration of the diverse cultures of Portuguese-speaking countries through food, drinks, live music, crafts and workshops, the family-friendly and pet-friendly festival will feature twelve local businesses with Portuguese roots.

Among them are Old Taipa Village favorites like Lotus Cocktails and Macalhau. Festival goers can also indulge in Portuguese-inspired street food, from pastel de bacalhau to the chunky Portuguese sandwiches known as bifana.

There’s plenty to keep attendees of all ages entertained. Music will be a highlight of the festival, with performances by local buskers and DJs.

[See more: Macao’s Grand Prix Museum to offer free admission on International Museum Day]

Expect a mix of genres from the DJs, including pop, hip hop, R&B, Brazilian, and African music. Those who want to learn how to keep the crowd moving can also participate in workshops on DJing.

Beyond the music, the festival will offer face painting, clothing, toys, and jewelry stalls, ensuring something for everyone. There are also over 20 giveaways, with prizes including movie tickets and zip line passes.

The Macau Cultural Fest offers both indoor and outdoor activities and runs from 12 pm until late on both days. Entry is free.