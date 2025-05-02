Macao’s Grand Prix Museum to offer free admission on International Museum Day

To celebrate International Museum Day, the Grand Prix Museum will offer free admission and family educational activities on 18 May.

Parents and their children aged 6 to 12 also have the opportunity to sign up for the free educational activity, Race & Print Academy. Registration closes at 6 pm on 7 May.

There will be three sessions of the activity at 11 am, 2 pm and 4:30 pm on the day, where attendees can learn about the history, cultural background and technology behind the Macau Grand Prix.

During the workshop, participants will also create handicraft items inspired by the Grand Prix. Each session will be 90 minutes long.

Attendees will be chosen on a lottery basis and those who have been selected will be notified by email on 13 May. Results will also be announced on the museum website.

Ticketing and other information can also be found at the website.