Macao’s first Chinese Culture Performances season gets underway

Tickets for two headline productions – Farewell My Concubine and Mulan – in the government’s new Chinese Culture Performances Season went on sale yesterday, according to the Cultural Affairs Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials IC).

Written by Nobel laureate Mo Yan, Farewell My Concubine will be performed by the Beijing People’s Art Theatre as an immersive drama. Departing from its traditional format, it will use a shifting timeline to explore themes of power and survival.

An award-winning dance-drama interpretation of Mulan, meanwhile, is being staged by the Ningbo Performance & Arts Group, directed by Zhou Liya and Han Zhen.

Farewell My Concubine is scheduled across four nights: 29 January to 1 February 2026 at Black Box II in the Macao Cultural Centre. Mulan will run for just two nights, 27 and 28 March, at the cultural centre’s Grand Auditorium.

Tickets for both shows are available through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing system. Residents holding a valid Macao ID, full-time student card, teacher card, senior card or disability card can access 50 percent discounts, limited to one concession ticket per person per performance.

Several outreach activities tied to Farewell My Concubine will open for registration from 18 December through the Macao One Account. These include an actor dialogue on 27 January, an enamel jewellery workshop on 31 January, and calligraphy workshop for seniors on 1 February.

The four-month Chinese Culture Performances Season opened last month with The Legend of the White Snake, staged by the China National Peking Opera Company. It was accompanied by a “Peking Opera-Style Hair Hoop Workshop”, which will be repeated next weekend at the Mandarin’s house.

Chinese Culture Performances Season is part of the administration’s continued push to highlight traditional Chinese performing arts. It’s on until March 2026.