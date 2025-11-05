Macao launches its first Chinese Culture Performances Season

The first-ever Chinese Culture Performances Season is now underway in Macao. According to the Cultural Affairs Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials IC), the aim is to bring acclaimed productions and cultural exchange activities to local audiences in a major new initiative to promote Chinese performing arts.

Running until March 2026, the programme features main-stage shows by leading national troupes performing classics like A Meeting of Heroes, Invoking the East Wind, The Huarong Pass, The Legend of the White Snake, Farewell My Concubine and Mulan.

Highlights will include renowned Peking Opera performers Yu Kuizhi and Li Shengsu leading an “elite ensemble” from the China National Peking Opera Company to deliver “epic episodes” from Romance of the Three Kingdoms, IC noted.

The Farewell My Concubine adaptation, written by Nobel laureate Mo Yan, offers a modern reinterpretation of the Chu-Han Contention, while Mulan blends dance, martial arts and stage technology to retell the story of the legendary heroine.

The programme also includes a special Lunar New Year segment for next February, when the China Coal Mine Art Troupe is set to perform folk art shows in various Macao districts.

Beyond the stage, the Chinese Culture Performances Season includes over 20 community and educational activities – from workshops and industry dialogues to campus exchanges and street performances – designed to foster engagement between Macao residents and visiting artists.

“Taking Chinese culture as a connecting link, the event aims to create a cultural event that involves the entire population,” IC said.