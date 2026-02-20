Macao launches Year of the Horse with a parade and a drone and fireworks spectacle

Macao opened its Year of the Horse celebrations on Wednesday night with a large-scale parade and a 3,888-drone fireworks show over Sai Van Lake, drawing crowds of residents and visitors to the city’s waterfront.

The celebrations come amid strong Lunar New Year tourism, with Macao recording record-high daily visitor arrivals during the holiday period.

Organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office, the Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Horse featured 17 themed floats and around 1,300 performers, travelling from Sai Van Lake Square along Avenida Dr Sun Yat-Sen to Macau Fisherman’s Wharf.

Performers take the stage during the Year of the Horse parade in Macao

The procession included performers from Macao, Hong Kong, mainland China and overseas, giving the event an international flavour. Many of the elaborately designed floats centred on dynamic horse imagery, incorporating technology-inspired elements to echo the Year of the Horse theme. Authorities also set up designated viewing zones along the route to accommodate spectators.

A key highlight was the 15-minute drone and fireworks display staged near Macau Tower. The show combined synchronised drones, laser effects and pyrotechnics to form horse-themed images and festive greetings across the night sky, blending innovative technology with traditional Lunar New Year celebrations.

Two additional drone and fireworks sessions are scheduled for 23 February and 3 March, while a second float parade will take place on 28 February in the city’s northern district.

The 17 floats will also be exhibited at Macau Fisherman’s Wharf from 20 February to 27 February and at Tap Seac Square from 1 March to 8 March, with nightly illuminations open to the public.