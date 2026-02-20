Macao’s Lunar New Year sees all-time daily visitor arrival record

Macao’s border checkpoints have experienced a surge of travellers during the Lunar New Year, according to multiple media reports.

Yesterday the city recorded a new all-time high for daily inbound arrivals, with the Public Security Police Force recording 227,943 inbound visitors to the city, contributing to a total of 750,114 cross-boundary movements for the day.

According to data on the modes of arrival, the primary channel was the Gongbei Port of Entry (Border Gate), accounting for 163,732 arrivals. Other major points of entry were Hengqin Port (66,939 arrivals), the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge port (66,928 arrivals), and Qingmao Port (53,638 arrivals).

Officials anticipate that peak demand will continue over the following days and have pledged to strengthen deployments at border checkpoints and in urban areas.

A total of 551,623 visitors have meanwhile been recorded during the first four days of the Lunar New Year – down by 8.4 percent compared to the equivalent period in 2025. Nevertheless, daily visitor numbers have consistently surpassed the critical 100,000 threshold, which is deemed vital for the profitability of the local tourism industry.

A key trend has been the notable increase in foreign passport holders. Southeast Asian and European travellers now account for 6 percent of Macao’s visitor traffic. The growth follows the expansion of visa-waiver programmes by Beijing for international travellers from various countries. Coupled with Macao’s e-visa system, which allows travellers to apply for visas online and clear immigration in less than three minutes, entry barriers have been significantly reduced.