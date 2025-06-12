The new Labubu Wacky Mart series is about to hit the shelves in Macao

After promising a “serving of fun” to its 1.4 million Instagram followers earlier this month, Chinese toy giant Pop Mart’s brand new Labubu Wacky Mart collection is hitting shelves at selected stores across Macao.

The hotly anticipated series features artist and illustrator Kasing Lung’s most popular creation – the toothy little monsters Labubu – in the form of convenience store staples. A total of 12 figures are being released, plus one special hidden figure, including quirky onigiri, prawn tempura and cup noodle versions.

Priced at 83 patacas in Macao, the figures come in mystery blind boxes, meaning buyers only discover which design they’ve purchased upon opening the packaging. This follows Pop Mart’s signature approach with collectibles like Molly that have also gained great popularity.

However, collectors faced an additional hurdle this time. To get their hands on the Wacky Mart series, they needed to enter a lucky draw via Pop Mart’s WeChat mini-programme until 11 am today – according to this Facebook post. Winners will be notified through the mini-programme this afternoon and will have from 14 to 15 June to collect their figures at physical stores.

Unlike the US site, Pop Mart’s Macao website doesn’t specify an opening time for online sales.

The same Facebook post lists out the Macao stores carrying the Wacky Mart collection, which include Yoho Treasure Island and Leal Senado on the peninsula, and Galaxy Macau and the Venetian in Cotai (among others).

Originally created as a children’s book character by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung in 2015, Labubu’s licensing by Pop Mart in 2019 transformed the mischievous figure into a global phenomenon. This week, a human-sized first-generation Labubu figure was sold for 1.08 million yuan in an auction at the Yongle International Auction house in Beijing, the BBC reports.