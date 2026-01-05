Japanese singer Mika Nakashima cancels Macao concert

Japanese singer Mika Nakashima’s Macao concert, scheduled for 14 March at the Londoner Arena, has been cancelled due to “unavoidable circumstances.”

Nakashima’s Macao concert would have been the first stop on her 2026 Asia tour, which currently covers Bangkok, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, Osaka and Tokyo.

“Discussions are currently underway regarding a potential rescheduled date”, according to the statement on Nakashima’s website.

[See more: Japanese singer Ayumi Hamasaki’s Macao concert cancelled after Shanghai shutdown]

This cancellation follows fellow Japanese singer Ayumi Hamasaki’s recent cancellation of the final show of her Asia tour, scheduled for 10 January in Macao, and coincides with a wave of cancellations by Japanese artists in mainland China.

Last December, singer Maki Otsuki was escorted off stage mid-song at Shanghai’s Bandai Namco Festival.

The cancellations follow a continued downturn in Sino-Japanese relations after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan suggested that Tokyo would intervene militarily if Taiwan were attacked, which Beijing sees as an affront to its sovereignty over the island under the One China policy.