Japanese singer Ayumi Hamasaki’s Macao concert cancelled after Shanghai shutdown

Japanese singer Ayumi Hamasaki announced last night on Instagram that the final show of her Asia tour, scheduled for 10 January in Macao, has been cancelled.



All tickets purchased through the official channel, Cotai Ticketing, will be automatically refunded in full.

In a heartfelt message on Instagram, Hamasaki described the news as “heartbreaking,” apologising to fans. “The fact that this tour must end without delivering its grand finale is something that the entire team and crew deeply regret,” she wrote.

She confirmed that fans holding tickets for the Macao date – as well as an earlier Shanghai show, also scrapped – would receive priority access for a planned 2026 arena tour.

[See more: Japanese singer Maki Otsuki escorted off stage in Shanghai amid diplomatic tensions]

The Shanghai show was abruptly cancelled on 29 November, but Hamasaki went ahead and performed the entire set list to an empty venue in a defiant gesture, sharing clips online

The scrapping of the Macao performance comes amid a wave of cancellations and shutdowns of Japanese artists’ events in mainland China in recent weeks. They include Maki Otsuki, who was escorted off stage mid-song at Shanghai’s Bandai Namco Festival 2025 earlier this month.

The cancellations follow a continued downturn in Sino-Japanese relations after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan suggested that Tokyo would intervene militarily if Taiwan were attacked, which Beijing sees as a direct challenge to its sovereignty over the island under the One-China policy.

Music venues in China were warned last month by authorities that concerts with Japanese musicians for the remainder of 2025 may be cancelled, according to Reuters.