Hong Kong singer G.E.M.’s sci-fi novel under consideration for China’s Galaxy Awards

Hong Kong singer-songwriter G.E.M.’s debut science fiction novel is officially on a preliminary voting list for Best Original Book Award category in China’s prestigious award for sci-fi literature, the Galaxy Awards. The list was released on 1 January.

The singer, whose real name is Gloria Tang Sze-wing, published her novel The Path of Revelation last year in July. Tang expressed feeling “deeply flattered” and “encouraged” by the news on social media.

There has been some online confusion due to inaccurate reporting that Tang’s novel was shortlisted for the award, which has prompted clarification from the awards committee.

[See more: Central Cee to perform in Hong Kong next March]

In a statement released on 4 January, organisers explained that The Path of Revelation is currently only in the initial voting stage, which signifies eligibility for consideration, but not a formal nomination.

The novel has been a commercial success, with its publisher Goldmye reporting that first-day sales exceeded 200,000 copies, generating over 40 million yuan in sales revenue.

G.E.M. is an award-winning Hong Kong singer-songwriter who is a dominant force in Chinese pop music. Known for her powerful vocals and hit albums like Xposed, she gained fame across Greater China, and her I Am Gloria world tour ranks among the highest-grossing by a Chinese artist.