Here are the best New Year’s Eve events happening around the Greater Bay Area

Stuck on what to do this New Year’s Eve? We’ve got you covered. From electronic music festivals in Hengqin and Guangzhou, themed parties in Hong Kong, fado in Macao and underground beats straight from Berlin, one thing is for sure. The Greater Bay Area knows how to party.

But that’s not all. Read on to find out what else is happening around the Greater Bay Area.

Guangzhou

Gum NYE party

Want to party for twelve hours straight from 2025 to 2026? Guangzhou’s Gum has got you covered with their inaugural NYE event.

​Venue: Gum

Date: 31 December to 1 January

Storm music festival

Head to Guangzhou for a two-day electronic music festival with international DJs Armin Van Suuren and Alesso headlining.

​Venue: Nansha Music Plaza (南沙音乐秀场)

Date: 31 December to 1 January

Hengqin

EDM comes to Hengqin this New Year’s Eve

VAC festival

Hengqin brings the heat with Dutch DJ and music producer Hardwell on NYE at Vision and Colour Festival, with Alan Walker kicking off the new year at this two-day dance party.

​Venue: Hengqin Chimelong Bay Hotel area (横琴长隆湾酒店区)

Date: 31 December to 1 January

Hong Kong

The Seventh Calling

Party under the night sky at this outdoor rave featuring top-notch local DJs, a pop-up market and exhibitions.

Venue: Secret location

Date: 31 December

Hollywood Sock Hop

Poolside party, free-flow cocktails and stunning views of the city? Head to Kimpton’s rooftop Swim Club bar for a 1950s-themed hurrah.

Venue: Swim Club, Kimpton

Date: 31 December

Aubrey After Dark

Veteran Hong Kong DJ El Toro, now approaching his 70th year, brings his signature nu-disco sound to the Mandarin Oriental’s top-floor eyrie along with Arthur Yeti and Willer.

Venue: The Aubrey, Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong

Date: 31 December

Maggie Bets Big

Splash out at a casino-themed night at Hong Kong’s stylish jazz and cabaret club, complete with dancers, DJs and a live band.

Venue: Maggie Choo’s

Date: 31 December

Macao

Official countdown parties

Macao’s two official New Year’s Eve parties take place at Sai Van Lake Square and the Taipa Houses, with music, dancing and more.

Venue: Sai Van Lake Square and Taipa Houses

Date: 31 December

Date: From 8:30 pm in Taipa and 10 pm in Macao

Sands New Year’s Eve Countdown Extravaganza

An extravagant display of fireworks will light up the night sky on the stroke of midnight from different locations on the glamourous Cotai strip.

Venue: The Venetian Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner Macao

Date: 31 December

Date: Entertainment from 9:30 pm, countdown from 11:55 pm

Macao Orchestra New Year Concert

Macao Orchestra invites international fado superstar Mariza for a concert celebrating this Portuguese vocal genre.

Venue: Macao Cultural Centre

Date: 31 December

Date: From 8 pm

La Nuit Rouge countdown party

The Ritz-Carlton Bar and Lounge counts down the new year with French cabaret, live music, and more.

Venue: The Ritz-Carlton Bar and Lounge

Date: 31 December

Galaxy is among the many integrated resorts in Macao offering New Year’s Eve party options – Photo courtesy of Galaxy Macau

Galaxy’s countdown parties

Celebrate in style at either Andaz Macau, Long Bar and Pony & Plume with live DJs and free-flow booze.

Venue: Andaz Macau, Long Bar and Pony & Plume

Date: 31 December

Glam-Rock NYE Extravaganza

Mesa, the Portuguese restaurant and bar at Grand Lisboa Palace, is welcoming the new year with a glam-rock themed party with free-flow champagne, high-energy beats and a live saxophonist.

Venue: Mesa by José Avillez

Date: 31 December

Club MOP Countdown

Modern house DJ Merow, the first female producer signed to Martin Garrix’s STMPD label, takes the helm at MOP.

Venue: Club MOP

Date: 31 December

Shenzhen

Oil NYE party

Shenzhen’s coolest underground club is kicking off the new year with Berlin-based DJ Alex Wilcox and Shenzhen’s finest spinners across three stomping rooms.

Venue: Oil Club

Date: 31 December