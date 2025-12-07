Macau Jazz Week swings into town – and more things to do in the Greater Bay Area this week

We have a feast for the senses this week, from a rare chance to view Kuwait’s royal Islamic art collection in Guangzhou to a powerful, moving exhibition by the late artist Félix González-Torres in Hong Kong.
Hong Kong’s contemporary circus festival takes over Tai Kwun with international performers, while Macao hosts a jazz week and a unique scent-based art exhibition inspired by 60s cinema.
But that’s not all. Read on to find out what else is happening around the Greater Bay Area.
Guangzhou
Royal Collections from Kuwait exhibition
A rare chance to view the Kuwait royal family’s private Islamic art collection that spans millennia, from the Bronze Age to the Hellenistic period and the Sassanian Empire.
Venue: Guangdong Museum (广东省博物馆)
Date: 10 December to 8 March 2026
Time: 9 am to 5 pm
Hong Kong
Félix González-Torres’ inaugural art exhibition
The late González-Torres used everyday materials to create powerful statements on identity, love, loss, activism and human connection during the AIDS crisis.
Venue: David Zwirner Art Gallery
Date: Now until 14 February 2026
Circus Plays
Hong Kong’s first contemporary circus festival is back, featuring top performers from Hong Kong, Belgium, France, South Korea, Denmark and the USA.
Venue: Tai Kwun
Date: 12 December to 1 January 2026
Time: 7 pm to 12 am
Hong Kong Ballet presents The Nutcracker
Tchaikovsky’s timeless Christmas ballet is reimagined with Hong Kong’s early 20th century charm.
Venue: Grand Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural Centre
Date: 12 to 14, 16 to 21, 23 to 28 December
Time: 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm
Zao Wou Ki: Master Printmaker art exhibition
This exhibition explores a Chinese-French artist’s creative journey as a renowned figure in the post-war art landscapes of Europe, Asia and the USA.
Venue: M+
Date: 13 December to tbc
Macao
Film-O-Smell : Lai Mei Kei Scent art exhibition
In this exhibition, artist Lai Mei Kei draws inspiration from “Smell-O-Vision”, a short-lived film technology from the 1960s that released scents to enhance on-screen action.
Venue: Cinematheque Passion
Date: Now until 8 January 2026 (Closed on Mondays)
Time: 10 am to 8 pm
Macau Jazz Week
International and local jazz musicians come together for workshops, jam sessions and performances over four days.
Venue: Sifang Music and Arts Association and Bookand
Date: 9 to 12 December
Pet Pet Loving Festival
Everyone Stray Dogs Macau (ESDMVG) celebrates its tenth anniversary with a pet-friendly festival for you and your furry friends.
Venue: H853 Fun Factory, Lisboeta Macau
Date: 13 to 14 December
Time: 11 am to 6 pm
Thanks for the Dance performance
Local dance organisation Macau Space for Dance Idea presents an adaptation of the classic fairytale The Ugly Duckling.
Venue: Macao Cultural Centre
Date: 13 to 14 December
Time: 3 pm and 8 pm
Zhongshan
National Ballet of China presents Dream of the Red Chamber
The National Ballet of China presents a ballet adaptation of one of the “Four Great Classic Novels of Chinese literature,” Dream of the Red Chamber.
Venue: Zhongshan Culture and Art Centre (中山市文化艺术中心大剧场)
Date: 12 to 13 December
Time: 8 pm
Zhuhai
The Starry Sea: Xian Xinghai musical
Watch this original Macao musical selected for the National Arts Fund grant programme that follows the life of Macao-born Xian Xinghai, known as “People’s Musician” for his monumental contributions to China’s modern musical history.
Venue: Zhuhai Jinwan Arts Centre (珠海金湾艺术中心)
Date: 10 to 11 December
Time: From 8 pm