Where are the pet friendly eateries in Macao?

Our pets are like family, and it’s understandable to want them to be a part of our daily lives whether we’re catching up with friends at a café, eating out at a restaurant or having a few cheeky drinks.

Here are our top picks for places in Macao where you can hang out with your friends and family, both human and furry.

Cali Boy offers dog-friendly versions of tacos and cocktails – Photo courtesy of Cali Boy

Cafes

In Taipa, Common Table is a popular option for those with pets, offering al fresco dining and handmade pizza, pasta and pastries. The cafe is airy, wooden and spacious, with a small section dedicated to those who bring their pets along.

Laika Land in Horta Costa is a one-stop destination catered for you and your furry friends. It encompasses a restaurant, supermarket, hotel and grooming services all catered for your pets. Around Senado Square we recommend Cali Boy, an American style cafe with tacos, tiramisu and cocktails – with versions suitable for you and your dog! Nearby is Lucky Tree, a hybrid of a flower shop and a cafe that only serves drinks, with a spacious, secluded outdoor area that easily makes it one of the most picturesque cafes around the area for you and your pets. Cats are especially welcome here. For vegetarian or vegan pet owners, Puffin Cafe by St Anthony’s Church is a tasty and healthy option.

In Coloane, you can bring your well-behaved doggies into Lord Stow’s Garden Cafe which serves British food suitable for the local palate and the iconic Macao egg tarts it’s renowned for. Grand Coloane Resort’s Cafe Panorama is currently offering a menu catered to dogs, featuring snacks, stews and even a birthday cake (which needs to be reserved in advance). As for their human guests, they serve up a range of local, regional and international dishes.

Finally, Lisboeta’s H853 Fun Factory has a string of cafes with outdoor seating such as Cotiz, Rethink Coffee Roasters and Momokawa. The indoor and outdoor retail areas of H853 are also pet-friendly, so after a drink there is still plenty of space for you and your pets to explore. However, there are various restrictions and regulations in place especially for bigger dogs, so make sure you check them beforehand to avoid disappointment.

The spacious and scenic outdoor area of La Gondola is pet-friendly – Photo courtesy of Ristorante La Gondola

Restaurants

If you want good food by the beach, we’ve got good news. Miramar is a Portuguese restaurant with a large pet-friendly outdoor seating area by Hac Sa beach, perfect for an after-meal walk with your pets. Ristorante La Gondola by Cheoc Van beach is an Italian restaurant with a lovely terraced area and lots of space for your pets to explore.

On Macao side, we recommend Portuguese Vic’s Restaurante at the Fisherman’s Wharf which boasts a waterfront view from their pet-friendly seaside terrace. Popular local burger chain Dino has recently launched a sit-down restaurant called Dinoland in the Grand Harbour Hotel and pets are welcome!

Broadway Food Street in Cotai is also known for its many pet-friendly restaurants as most have outdoor seating. Filipino restaurant DC Cultura Café is a highlight for sure.

Everyone Stray Dogs Macau Volunteer Group (ESDMVG) also has a comprehensive guide of pet-friendly restaurants in Macao, which is well worth a look.

Prem1er in Old Taipa Village welcomes well-behaved dogs inside – Photo by Weng-U Pun for Macao News

Bars

If you want a drink and hang out with your pets at the same time, Old Taipa Village is a safe bet. Prem1er is an Irish-Mongolian bar with themed nights, homemade infused gins and Mongolian vodka that welcomes pets. Old Taipa Tavern is a favourite amongst expats, locals and tourists. There is craft beer, diverse food options and pets are allowed.