Here’s what to do in the Greater Bay Area this week (15 to 21 September)

This is a great week for music in the Greater Bay Area (GBA). In Macao, world-class Norwegian DJs Kream are taking the helm at Club MOP.

In Guangzhou, you can listen to the beloved Studio Ghibli soundtracks live, while there’s a music and arts weekend festival featuring artists like JJ Lin and Unkle set to take place in Foshan.

But that’s not all – there are Shakespearean ballet performances, Michelin star-studded dinners and a Filipino feast, all happening this week.

[See more: The Macao International Music Festival 2025 programme has been announced]

Read on to find out what else is happening.

Macao

Jacone’s Tower exhibition (Art Macao)

Cross-disciplinary artists from Macao and mainland China explore and reshape Macao’s cultural memory through installations, video works and performance art.

Venue: Travessa dos Poços, n.° 3

Date: 19 September to 16 November, closed on Mondays

Time: 12 pm to 7 pm

“Flowing polyphony” by Cindy Ng Sio Ieng will be on display at Jacone’s Tower exhibition – Photo courtesy of Macao New Media Arts Association

Echoes in Dreams theatre performance

This non-verbal production by Dirks Theatre explores the internal conflicts of a centaur, and is inspired by the works of Portuguese writer José Saramago and Swiss psychologist Carl Jung.

Venue: Hiu Kok Laboratory

Date: 19 to 21 September

Time: 7:30 pm, with an additional 10:30 pm showing on 20 September

Creepy Studio

Ready to face your fears? Studio City collaborates with Hong Kong movie art director Irving Cheung to create this haunted escape experience inspired by seven iconic horror films.

Venue: Studio City

Date: 19 September to 2 November

Time: 3 to 11 pm

[See more: New places to eat and drink in Macao this September]

Phillipine Fiesta

Feast on classic Philippine dishes, enjoy free-flow drinks, dance to live music and play fun games of pabitin, sipa, and kadang-kadang in Coloane this Saturday.

Venue: Cafe Panorama at Grand Coloane Resort

Date: 20 September

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Kream at Club MOP

Dance to Kream’s Scandinavian take on melodic tech house at Club MOP for one night only.

Venue: Club MOP

Date: 20 September

Time: 10 pm to 4 am

Hong Kong

16 Chefs with 23 Michelin Stars Unite

Chef Guillaume Galliot will host a series of dinners alongside a star-studded lineup of chefs over three evenings to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong.

Venue: Caprice at the Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Date: 18 to 20 September

Junjo Ito Horror House

Do you dare enter into a pitch black venue with only a rope to guide you? Head deep into Japanese horror manga artist Junji Ito’s dark imagination at the Incubase Arena.

Venue: Incubase Arena, Mongkok

Date: 19 September to 9 November

Time: 5 to 11 pm on weekdays; 3 to 11 pm on weekends

[See more: Here are five lesser-known islands in Hong Kong you should visit]

Asia+ Festival

Expect stage performances, exhibitions and more at this arts festival that celebrates the cultural diversity of Asia and the “Belt and Road” regions.

Venue: Various venues

Date: 19 September to 30 November

Enter into the Spectral Passage at M+’s upcoming exhibition – Photo courtesy of Constantin Mirbach and Haus der Kunst München

M+ Dream Rooms: Environments by Women Artists 1950s – Now

Crawl or crouch into this exhibition that presents works by women artists across the globe who create immersive, visual spaces.

Venue: M+ Museum

Date: 19 September to 9 November

Time: 5 to 11 pm on weekdays; 3 to 11 pm on weekends

Hengqin

Feng Zikai Love and Peace exhibition

Check out the artwork of the late Feng Zikai, a pioneer of modern Chinese comic art, from Wednesday onwards at Hengqin.

Venue: Hengqin Cultural Arts Centre 横琴文化艺术中心

Date: 17 September to 21 November, except Mondays

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Shenzhen

Yaya Theatre Company presents The Little Match Girl

This classic production by Yaya Theatre Company first premiered in Off-Broadway New York to great acclaim, and has since toured cities in China. Performed in English.

Venue: Nanshan Cultural Centre 深圳南山文化馆剧院

Date: 20 September

Time: 3 and 7:30 pm

[See more: Soler’s 20th anniversary concert will take place at Broadway Theatre this month]

Video games live concert

Want to hear the soundtracks of the most popular video games played live by top orchestras and choirs? Head to the Bay Opera in Shenzhen to hear your fantasies turn into reality.

Venue: Shenzhen Bay Opera 深圳滨海艺术中心

Date: 20 September

Time: 8 pm

Guangzhou

Studio Ghibli orchestral concert

Listen to the iconic soundtracks from Studio Ghibli’s Totoro, Spirited Away, Kiki’s Delivery Service and more by a traditional Chinese orchestra.

Venue: Guangzhou Huangpu District Science Conference Centre 广州黄埔区科学城会议中心

Date: 20 September

Time: 7:30 pm

Balletto di Roma’s performance is directed by acclaimed choreographer Fabrizio Monteverde – Photo courtesy of Balletto di Roma

Balletto di Roma presents Romeo and Juliet

Hailed by Italian media as “one of the most popular productions in Italian dance history this century,” this ballet performance is a must-see.

Venue: Guangzhou Friendship Theatre 广东省友谊剧院

Date: 20 September

Time: 7:30 pm

[See more: Acrobatic ballet show ‘Swan’ set to debut in Macao]

Balletto di Roma presents Othello

Othello is another masterpiece from the Balletto di Roma, directed by acclaimed choreographer Fabrizio Monteverde and set to the music of Antonín Dvořák.

Venue: Guangzhou Friendship Theatre 广东省友谊剧院

Date: 21 September

Time: 7:30 pm

Foshan

Bubbling Boiling music and arts festival

Headliners include Singapore’s JJ Lin, Taiwan’s Wu Qing-feng and Unkle by British electronic musician James Lavelle.

Venue: Foshan Grassland Music Arena 佛山大草地音樂秀場

Date: 20 to 21 September