A major Feng Zikai exhibition goes on display in Hengqin next week

To commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Chinese victory against Japan and the ending of World War II, Love and Peace, an exhibition showcasing Chinese artist Feng Zikai’s WWII-era comics, will launch at the Hengqin Cultural Arts Centre on 17 September.

This exhibition showcases 200 of Feng’s finest comics works and is split into four sections, namely: Affection for Homeland, Poetic Charm, Childlike Fun, and Heart of Protecting Life. The exhibition also features multimedia displays, photo opportunities and merchandise.

The first section, Affection for Homeland, features comics themed around the War of Resistance Against Japan, where his brush served as a weapon. The second section, Poetic Charm, interweaves poetry, painting, and Eastern and Western aesthetics.

The third section, Childlike Wonder, centres on childhood themes such as innocence. The fourth section, Heart of Protecting Life, conveys Feng’s Buddhist ideals for the protection of all forms of life and advocacy for peace.

As a pioneer of modern Chinese comic art, Feng created countless popular comics throughout his life. Employing simple ink-wash techniques to depict everyday minutiae, he fused poetry with illustration. His style is characterised by simplicity and elegance, establishing a unique and self-contained school within the history of modern Chinese painting. Feng passed away in Shanghai in 1975 at the age of 76.

Admission operates on a “real-name, free reservation system”. However, no ticketing details have been announced yet. According to Hengqin’s Livelihood Affairs Bureau, updates will be provided via the WeChat official accounts of “橫琴在線” (Hengqin Online) and “橫琴民生” (Hengqin People’s Livelihood) and “橫琴文體通” (Hengqin Culture and Sports Portal) WeChat mini programme.

The exhibition will be held on the third floor of the Hengqin Cultural Arts Centre from 17 September to 21 November. Opening hours are from Tuesday to Sunday, 10 am to 6 pm, with last admission at 5 pm.