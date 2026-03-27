Dongguan’s Chill Coffee Festival 2.0 returns in April

The Chill Coffee Festival 2.0 will take place from 9 to 12 April at the Uland Cultural and Artistic District in Dongguan’s Songshan Lake, featuring more than 80 domestic and international coffee brands and several world champions from the coffee industry.

This year’s festival has been upgraded with four themed zones, offering specialty coffee, professional competitions, a scientific coffee exhibition that traces the journey from bean to cup, and recycling initiatives for coffee grounds.

A dedicated Bandai Namco area is a proud nod to Dongguan’s reputation as China’s “toy capital,” while pets are welcome in the festival’s dedicated zone. Expect live music and DJ sets from artists around the Greater Bay Area as well.

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Visitors can take a helicopter flight or a sightseeing boat to take in the atmosphere on air, water and land, according to Nanfeng Daily.

Last year the festival drew over 220,000 attendees, establishing its status as a key cultural and tourism event in the area. Organisers expect this year’s four-day gathering to further elevate consumption across culture, sports, tourism and commerce in the city.

China’s coffee market is growing fast as younger, urban drinkers embrace specialty beans and café culture. Analysts expect growth to keep outpacing global averages in the coming years, with smaller cities like Dongguan emerging as the next frontier for independent roasters and neighbourhood coffee bars.