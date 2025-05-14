Clockenflap announces Franz Ferdinand, Jacob Collier in early line-up

Hong Kong’s biggest international outdoor music and arts festival has unveiled a preliminary line-up and released a limited number of early-bird tickets. Clockenflap takes place from 5 to 7 December at the Central Harbourfront.

The 16 acts announced yesterday are eclectic and include the Scottish rock band Franz Ferdinand, Chinese-Indonesian rapper Rich Brian, English singer and multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier and Taiwanese Mandopop singer Yoga Lin.

The UK’s Beth Gibbons, former front woman of trip hop pioneers Portishead, will also be there, along with indie rockers Godspeed You! Black Emperor. The festival’s website noted that there was “much more to come” by way of bands.

Early-bird tickets are on sale until 23 May for “a specially reduced price”, according to Clockenflap. These start at HK$790 for a single-day, under-18 ticket, while three-day general admission is going for HK$1,790. Buy them here.

First held in 2008, when a mere 1,500 music lovers gathered on the rooftop podium of Hong Kong’s Cyberport mall, Clockenflap has since grown into an eagerly awaited annual fixture on the Asian music calendar, attracting international artists and tens of thousands of fans.

Last year’s headlining acts were White Stripes frontman Jack White and the French electro duo Air.