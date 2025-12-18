Fado Queen Mariza to reign in Macao for New Year’s concert

Portuguese Fado sensation Mariza will headline the Macao Orchestra’s New Year concert, delivering a performance that is expected to transcend musical genres. The highly anticipated concert is scheduled for 8 pm on 31 December at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium.

Mariza is globally recognised as a Portuguese Fado icon, thanks to a unique musical style that deftly merges traditional Fado with the rhythmic influences of soul, jazz, and gospel. Her powerful voice has captivated audiences in prestigious venues across the world.

For her Macao appearance, she will interpret a selection of iconic Fado songs, featuring both classic and contemporary Fado pieces. These will be enhanced with other musical styles, including Cape Verdean morna, rhythm and blues, and musical elements from Brazil, Spain, and Mozambique.

Since her debut in 1999, Mariza has released numerous albums selling over a million copies globally.

She has been acknowledged three times as the Best European Artist (World Music) by BBC Radio 3, and her albums Terra and Mundo secured Latin Grammy Award nominations, further confirming her superstar status and influence on world music.

Tickets are currently available through the Macau Ticketing Network and are priced at 400, 300, 250, and 180 patacas. More information can also be found at the Macao Orchestra’s website.