BTS announces album and world tour after four-year hiatus

K-pop phenomenon BTS has unveiled plans for a major world tour spanning 2026 and going into 2027, marking the group’s first headline concert series since 2022.

BTS will also release its as yet untitled tenth full-length studio album on 20 March.

The tour commences in South Korea this April, and BTS will perform over 70 dates globally before concluding in March 2027. Hong Kong concerts are scheduled for 4, 6, and 7 March 2027.

A dedicated presale for official fanclub members will be held on 22 and 23 January via the Weverse platform, while general sales commence on 24 January.

The tour follows the group’s near four-year hiatus, during which all seven members completed South Korea’s mandatory military service. However, each member had successful solo careers during the hiatus.

Besides Hong Kong, the extensive Asian leg includes multiple shows in South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The tour will also visit North and South America, Australia, and Europe.

BTS is a globally renowned South Korean pop group that has shattered numerous chart records worldwide, becoming the first all-South Korean act to top the Billboard Hot 100. It is one of the best-selling artists in South Korean history.