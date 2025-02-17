Half a million people have visited the Poly MGM Museum since last November

The Poly MGM Museum in MGM Macau recorded its 500,000th visitor last Friday, reaching the milestone only three months after its official opening on 15 November.

In a social media post, the museum’s operator, MGM China, said that the 500,000th guest was a man identified by the surname Chen, who was visiting the attraction from the Guangdong city of Foshan together with his wife and toddler.

The chairperson and executive director of MGM China, Pansy Ho, presented the family with a gift package to mark the special occasion.

“We felt so lucky today!” Chan was quoted as saying. He mentioned that the Bronze Zodiac Heads from the Old Summer Palace – four of which are on display in the museum – were what drew him and his family to Macao.

The guest said he was also impressed by the museum’s use of technology, singling out the OLED interactive screens, which “greatly helped us understand the stories behind each display.”

The museum’s current exhibition is due to end in September, and the venue is currently preparing for its second exhibition, which will be unveiled at the end of the year.

Ho highlighted that the Poly MGM museum had attracted visitors from around the world, garnering enthusiastic feedback from the public.

Housing around 230 Chinese cultural relics and art pieces, the museum emerged out of a partnership between the casino operator and the state-owned arts and culture firm, Poly Culture Group Corporation.

Some of the main draws of the attraction include a Qing Dynasty era Guangcai plate that features Farsi characters, and a painting of a dragon boat that also dates back to the Qing period.

Admission to the museum is free of charge. Tickets can be booked online or obtained in person.