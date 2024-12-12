Menu
New exhibition presents highlights from MAM’s modern and contemporary collections

The show comprises nearly 100 pieces of modern and contemporary works in various media, including watercolours, oils, ink art, prints, photography, and installations
  • According to a statement from the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the works ‘showcase the charm of Macao where Chinese and Western cultures meet’

13 Dec 2024
Works on show are by artists residing in the city as well as artists from Portugal – Photo courtesy of the Cultural Affairs Bureau

A new exhibition, New Perspectives: Modern and Contemporary Works from the Macao Museum of Art (MAM), opens today at the exhibition gallery on the first and second floors of MAM and runs until 25 May 2025.

The exhibition is divided into three sections – “Scenery and Images,” “Ink Expressions and Concepts” and “Objects, Colours, and New Perspectives” – presenting nearly 100 pieces of modern and contemporary works from the museum’s collections in various media, including watercolours, oil paintings, ink art, prints, photography, installation and mixed media.  

Works on show are by artists residing in the city as well as artists from Portugal, highlighting Macao’s long lusitanian connections.

[See more: The Hong Kong-Macao Visual Art Biennale is now underway]

According to a statement from the Cultural Affairs Bureau, “These works not only demonstrate the achievements and diversity of the museum’s collection over the years, but also showcase the charm of Macao where Chinese and Western cultures meet.”

MAM is open daily, including public holidays, but is closed on Mondays. Opening hours are from 10 am to 7 pm, with the last entry at 6:30 pm. Admission is free. 

More information about the exhibition can be found at the museum’s website.

