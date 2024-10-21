Local designs come under the spotlight at Cotai fashion show

Ensembles by eight Macao fashion designers were presented on Friday at a show organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials IC).

Entitled Style Encounter Moment, the show took place as part of the Macao Fashion Festival at the Cotai Expo at the Venetian, and was funded by an official subsidy programme for fashion design and sample making.

Some 64 ensembles were presented, created by designers Chan Cheok Lim, Chan Nga Leong, Ding Zhen, Lam I Man, Lao Ka Weng, Leong Man Teng, Ng Ka Wai and Samson Brady Mark.

Several professionals and buyers from the local and foreign fashion sectors were invited to attend the Fashion Parade, and mingled with the designers, giving feedback on the collections and discussing opportunities for collaboration.

The IC been organising similar fashion shows since 2014, in a bid to promote Macao’s fashion designers and explore business opportunities for them.

Friday’s event was attended by the president of the administrative committee of the Cultural Development Fund, Cheong Kin Hong; the acting vice president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Ho Hong Pan; and the director-general of the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center, Victoria Kuan, among other dignitaries.