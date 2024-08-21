The Parisian is hosting a series of French-inspired cultural events 

Sands China is currently staging Joie de Vivre – a programme of cultural events that is scheduled to take place at The Parisian Macao until 16 November.

Intended to immerse participants in the spirit of France, the events include exhibitions as well as art workshops aimed at children. Special food items will also be on offer for a limited time.

Though not conspicuously French, a solo exhibition by local artist Kun Wang Tou can be said to be inspired by what Sands describes as the “free-spirited nature of French aesthetics.” Called Datascape: Post Photographic Art in Digital Era, the show will run until 30 September across six stores on the third floor of Shoppes at Parisian. The artwork explores the oversaturation of information and the reconfiguration of our relationship with nature, the world and data in the digital era.

Another exhibition that takes place on the same floor and follows the same schedule is Sables D’Or, which features architectural photographs of Sands China’s resorts.

Meanwhile, two workshops have been organised for children. At the Parapluies d’Art umbrella art workshop, kids can learn to use different mediums to colour umbrellas. The Lumières Créatives or lampshade creation workshop has them making their own silhouette lamp. Both workshops are carried out by Macao artist Lai Sio Kit and cost 500 patacas per person.

For more information about Joie de Vivre at The Parisian and the scheduling, visit the official website.