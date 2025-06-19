Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Macao residents prefer eating out in Zhuhai, survey says

The neighbouring mainland city received a higher approval rating than Macao for dining options in MUST’s latest consumer satisfaction survey
  • According to respondents, Zhuhai’s value for money, greater variety and proximity to Macao makes it hard for local eateries to compete

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

19 Jun 2025
Macao residents prefer eating out in Zhuhai, survey says
Macao residents prefer eating out in Zhuhai, survey says
Food on offer at a night market in Zhuhai, which lures Macao diners with lower prices, greater variety and easy transport links

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

19 Jun 2025

The annual Consumer Satisfaction Index by the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) shows a growing preference for eating out in the neighbouring mainland city of Zhuhai.

The survey’s 915 respondents gave Macao eateries an average of 72.3 points out of 100, up 1.1 points on 2024’s index. Zhuhai eateries, meanwhile, earned an average of 78.4 points – an increase of 3, the Macau Post Daily reports.

Value for money was given as the driving factor behind Zhuhai’s rising score. Looser entry-policies between the SAR and Guangdong Province have also stimulated the exodus of Macao diners and shoppers, eager to access Zhuhai’s cheaper priced food and other goods.

[See more: The world’s largest amphibious plane is to be produced in Zhuhai]

MUST’s index also showed that while Macao and Zhuhai scored the same (73.4 points) for respondents’ satisfaction with clothes shopping, their satisfaction levels with Macao fell by 2 points year-on-year, while satisfaction levels with Zhuhai dropped by just 0.8 points.

The survey was conducted between 17 March and 9 April, and focused on product quality, service quality, value for money, customer complaints and customer loyalty.

Gross domestic product in Macao shrank by 1.3 percent year-on-year in real terms in the first quarter of 2025, a figure the government attributed in part to weakened spending sentiment among visitors. Lawmakers recently voiced concerns for the future of Macao’s small businesses, offering suggestions for ways the government could help them compete with their Zhuhai counterparts – including community consumption schemes.

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend