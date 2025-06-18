Zhuhai checkpoints have hit the 100 million milestone 

More than 100 million inbound and outbound crossings have already been recorded at Zhuhai’s checkpoints with Macao and Hong Kong this year.

The annual milestone of 100 million was reached on Sunday, 22 days earlier than it was in 2024, China Daily reports, reflecting softened entry-exit policies between the two SARs and the Chinese mainland. The checkpoints are Gongbei, Hengqin and Qingmao on the Macao side, while Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge serves both SARs.

The number of foreigners using these border crossings to enter the mainland was up by a whopping 79 percent year-on-year, with the ports processing 880,000 foreign travellers between the start of 2025 and Sunday. Over the past year and a half, the central government has drastically increased the number of countries whose citizens can visit the Chinese mainland visa-free, to encourage international tourism.

[See more: Macao and Hengqin join forces to drive innovation in ‘smart tourism’]

Official data showed that outbound and inbound trips made by Macao and Hong Kong residents via these checkpoints were up a collective 12 percent year-on-year, while trips made by mainlanders grew by 14 percent. A Zhuhai official told media that the “accelerated growth reflects rapid development in the Greater Bay Area.”

Recent policies facilitating the increased border flows include the northbound travel scheme permitting Macao-registered vehicles to drive in Guangdong Province, the issuance of Mainland Travel Permits to non-Chinese permanent residents of both SARs, simplified clearance procedures and multi-entry permit schemes for Zhuhai and Shenzhen residents wanting to make more frequent visits to Macao and and Hong Kong.

While Macao’s visitor numbers have been increasing, the amount of money that tourists spend has not. Meanwhile, many Macao residents now cross the border to make the most of cheaper prices on offer in Zhuhai. Both trends have sparked a crisis for local retailers and restaurateurs struggling to make sales, prompting lawmakers to call for government action.