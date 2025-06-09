Top chefs inspire new talent at UTM culinary exchange

The Macao University of Tourism (UTM) and casino operator MGM co-hosted a full-day culinary exchange programme last Friday, bringing together top chefs from restaurants across East Asia and over 100 local culinary students and industry professionals, according to a UTM statement.

The government-supported event kicked off with a morning cooking competition titled “One Ingredient, Infinite Possibilities,” which challenged talented UTM students and alumni to showcase innovative uses of East Asian ingredients.

Its judging panel was made up of Cheung Yat Fung, executive chef of Beijing’s three-Michelin-starred Chao Shang Chao restaurant; Kang Mingoo, chef-owner of Mingles, the only three-Michelin-star restaurant this year in Seoul; Hiroki Nakanoue, chef-owner of two-Michelin-starred Sushiyoshi, with branches in Osaka, Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Taipei; Yang Dengquan, who leads Macao’s one-Michelin starred Five Foot Road restaurant; and Antonieta Manhão, the Macanese cuisine expert who runs Neta Club Cooking Studio.

Christy Ng and Marieta Wong, respectively the coordinator and lecturer of UTM’s Culinary Arts Management Programme also joined the panel.

The judges selected year 4 student Jarvis Chang Ka Chai as their champion. “Being a young chef, having the rare opportunity to meet and interact with my culinary idols is truly a dream come true,” he said afterwards. “I am very grateful for this experience, as it has inspired me to continue striving for excellence in my culinary path.”

That afternoon, Cheung, Mingoo, Nakanoue and Yang “engaged in thought-provoking sharing sessions” moderated by Manhão, UTM said.

Their theme was “East Asia Unplated: Stories Behind the Flavours,” and the conversation explored the global influence of East Asian cooking, how to balance innovation and tradition in culinary arts, and the growing role of media in shaping public perceptions of food culture.

UTM’s acting rector Connie Loi, who was in attendance, described the programme as exemplifying “the synergy between academia and industry in talent development.”

Also there was MGM’s vice president of food & beverage, Geoffrey Simmons. He said that through the “power of mentorship and cultural exchange,” this sort of event could “ignite inspiration in the next generation of culinary leaders” and reinforce Macao’s status as a “true culinary crossroads.”

The programme also marked Macao’s designation as a 2025 Culture City of East Asia and aimed to foster its development as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, UTM’s statement noted.