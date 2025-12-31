Macao ranks 72nd on Taste Atlas’ 100 Best Food Cities in the World

Taste Atlas has ranked Macao in 72nd place on its 100 Best Food Cities in the World. The culinary hotspots on the list are chosen among the 18,828 cities on the Taste Atlas database, based on ratings for the regional and national dishes most commonly served there.

According to Taste Atlas, Macao’s must-try dishes include serradura, African chicken, pork chop bun, minchi, roast suckling pig and dalgona coffee.

Almond cookies and Macanese garlic prawns also make the cut, along with curry crab, with egg tarts and a number of Cantonese specialties filling out the must-try selections.

Iconic restaurants listed include Gosto, Jade Dragon, The Eight, Lok Kei Noodles, Din Tai Fung, Lord Stow’s Bakery, A Lorcha, Fernando’s and several others.

Meanwhile, Italy dominated the top spots on Taste Atlas’ 100 Best Food Cities in the World list, with Naples ranking first place, followed by Milan, Bologna, and Florence, with Italian cuisine earning the honour of top cuisine of the world, with Portuguese coming in fourth place and Chinese cuisine in eighth.

TasteAtlas is an online travel guide for traditional food that collects authentic recipes, food critic reviews, and research articles about popular ingredients and dishes around the world.