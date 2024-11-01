New restaurants to try in Macao this November

As the calendar flips over to a new month, it’s time to line up the hottest new restaurant openings in Macao. November brings a variety of flavours and atmospheres: from a hip ramen hideaway to the Macao debut of a beloved Bangkok favourite. We’re happy to report that our local dining scene has delivered once again.

Dive into our list of exciting new eateries to get inspired for your next meal out.

Mango Tree

The razor clam dish at Mango Tree is exclusive to the Macao branch – Photo courtesy of Mango Tree

Thai restaurant Mango Tree has made its Macao debut at the recently opened M8 Macau shopping mall (which offers more than one food-centric reason to visit – more on that below). The 1957 & CO-managed eatery hails from Bangkok; there’s also a well-established branch over at Kowloon’s upmarket shopping mall, Elements.

M8’s iteration offers a spacious venue with a nature-inspired interior featuring elephant motifs and sets the perfect mood for enjoying vibrant Thai specialties, plenty of which are on offer.

Satay skewers, yellow curry mud crab and Northern Thai barbecued chicken doused in homemade tamarind sauce are signature creations from the original Bangkok restaurant that have made it all the way to Macao. But keep an eye out for dishes exclusive to our city, too – these include the hot and sour volcano pork ribs, with a zesty lime sauce, and razor clams served with sweet chilli paste, onion and bell pepper for a taste of the sea.

Modern Shanghai Imperial

Honey-glazed crispy eel served at Modern Shanghai Imperial – Photo courtesy of Modern Shanghai Imperial

Are you a fan of Huaiyang cuisine, one of China’s four great culinary traditions? If the answer is yes (or you’re curious to try it), Modern Shanghai Imperial is the newest restaurant to check out. Like Mango Tree, it’s located within M8 Macau mall, near Senado Square.

This restaurant’s interiors have been designed to reflect the mystique of Old Shanghai alleys (or lilongs). Indeed, the grey tiled floors, red leather chairs and wooden beams lend the space a nostalgic feel – in spite of its name.

Modern Shanghai Imperial offers what it describes as “the classic flavours of yesteryear”. Why not start off with the chef’s special pan-fried xiao long bao, those delightful soup dumplings plump with a savoury broth, followed by Shanghai-style crispy smoked chicken, exuding the fragrant aroma of smokey tea leaves. Another star attraction is the Insta-worthy wok-fried mud crab, on a bed of glutinous rice that absorbs the flavours of the crab and the sauce it’s been cooked in.

For plant-based alternatives, give the dishes prepared with OMNI pork or chicken a try.

Fuchinobe Ramen

Fuchinobe Ramen promises authentic ramen and donburi – Photo by Don Lei

Located along the Nam Van Lakes promenade, just behind the AIA Tower, Fuchinobe Ramen has arrived just in time to keep us warm with hearty bowls of ramen. The eatery offers tranquil lake views and is conveniently located near the business district.

Take a seat by the counter downstairs if there for a quick weekday lunch, or head upstairs for a more leisurely experience. Don’t forget to admire the striking hand-painted murals, a nod to Japan’s deep connection to the sea.

Having trained under a ramen master in Tokyo, and having lived in Fuchinobe, Japan, the new restaurant’s Macao-born owner – who also co-runs Café Hanoi – has a deep understanding of that country’s noodle staple. To ensure maximum flavour and authenticity, ingredients such as soy sauce, salt and the special flour used to make the noodles are flown in directly from Japan.

Try the tori chintan shoyu ramen or its richer tori paitan cousin, both made with tender chicken slowly simmered for hours (tori means chicken in Japanese). You can also look forward to donburi (rice bowls) topped with flavourful Kurobuta pork, or a highly recommended version featuring caramelised eel. To drink? Grab a cold Sapporo beer or yuzu soda and you’re good to go.

Fuchinobe Ramen is open for business every day of the week.



[See more: This humble ramen shop is one of Macao’s best-kept secrets]

Aji

Covered in melted Comté cheese and freshly grated sudachi, Aji’s lobster thermidor exemplifies the restaurant’s Asian Bistronomy concept – Photo courtesy of MGM Cotai

When Aji first opened at MGM Cotai, it was the first Macao restaurant offering a Nikkei menu – a fusion of Peruvian and Japanese cuisines. Sadly, that Aji was among the many closures brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. Here’s the good news: Aji is back with an all-new dining concept and a new Singaporean chef named Pan Sihui, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America.

Pan champions the concept of ‘Asian bistronomy’ by blending contemporary interpretations of Asian flavours with Western techniques. His signature smoked salmon with pickled beetroot, mango and turmeric is a must-try. So is the lobster thermidor with melted French cheese, topped with freshly grated sudachi (a green citrus fruit from Japan).

Be sure to save room for the Moutai-infused tiramisu, which will surprise you with its subtle hint of China’s iconic spirit. There’s also a vast beverage list on offer, including a few signature cocktails, to complement your meal. And do note the clearly marked Halal-friendly options on the menu.

[See more: ‘How was it?’ Zam Zam]

MOMO Coffee

Momo’s branch in Taipa is the fourth of this local coffee shop brand – Photo by Sara Santos Silva

Located right next to Flower City garden, Momo’s Taipa branch was its fourth to open over the span of four years – which goes to show how successful this local coffee shop is. The two-storey space is modern and its top floor gets bathed in natural light.

Besides the coffee-based drinks (brewed using beans from Brazil and Indonesia) and Basque cheesecake (available in classic, strawberry and matcha flavours) this cafe is famous for, there are plenty of great all-day breakfast items.

Combo meals are available until 5 pm and include your choice of coffee plus either toast, a sourdough open-sandwich, or croissant with a wide range of fillings. Our go-to is the smoked salmon and egg salad croissant, though the vegetarian open-sandwich topped with avocado, tomato and cream cheese is also excellent. The ham and cheese omelette between toast sounds promising, too.

Soon you’ll be able to enjoy an expanded menu featuring modern bistro fare, as Momo’s Philippines-born chef (who has worked in Dubai) is currently testing out new additions. Think comforting pasta dishes like puttanesca, meatballs with freshly shaved parmesan, and possibly a few fusion options like pasta twirled in a citrusy ponzu sauce.

Once the menu is expanded, Momo will extend its operating hours into dinner time. For now, pop along for a warm cuppa and slice of classic Basque cheesecake between 7:45 am and 6 pm.

Aroma Attract

Aroma Attract is a peaceful tea house nestled in a retail complex in Taipa – Photo by Vienna Sou

Unless you’re on the hunt for furniture or electrical appliances, you probably wouldn’t think to swing by 澳門居然家之尊, near Pac On in Taipa. But if you like the idea of enjoying a warm cup of freshly brewed tea while soaking up some of the best views of the peninsula, we recommend you make a beeline to Aroma Attract on the second level of this retail complex.

Sporting a sleek design, this tea house has remained a hidden gem since its opening back in September, which is why it offers a peaceful haven from where you can read a book or work on your laptop (wifi is available). On the menu you’ll find a good variety of tea sourced from China along with a short selection of confections.

Parking is available within the building.

–– With additional reporting by Don Lei.