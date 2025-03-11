New restaurants to visit in Macao in March

Macao’s food scene is always evolving. The month kicked off with the announcement that Justindia, the NAPE restaurant by Kerala-born chef Justin Paul, has been named a Bib Gourmand restaurant in the latest Michelin Guide to Macao and Hong Kong, adding to the list of gourmet experiences at affordable prices to be had locally.

[See more: Where to drink in Macao: A guide to the city’s best bars]

The arrival of spring also brings a tempting collection of new dining spots to explore – as well as pantries refreshed with a new array of seasonal ingredients. From casual eateries to something smarter, there are new flavours for every palate to discover. Happy eating!

Bamboo Hut

From Turkey to Southeast Asia, Bamboo Hut spotlights the diverse cuisines found along the Maritime Silk Road – Photo by Tanja Wessels

Tucked away within Cotai’s palatial Grand Lisboa Palace is this new eatery, offering a lip-smacking journey along the Maritime Silk Road and into Southeast Asia. Stepping inside, guests are welcomed by an elegant tea counter set against a backdrop of intricately patterned mosaic tiles. Antique pots and richly textured kilim rugs hint at the gustatory exploration to come.

Given the “Bamboo Hut” name, the menu unsurprisingly boasts a diverse selection of Singaporean, Vietnamese, and Malaysian favourites, from the iconic Singaporean chili crab to comforting beef pho noodles. But this restaurant shines with its Turkish and Middle Eastern offerings, expertly prepared by a dedicated team led by a Turkish head chef in the expansive show kitchen.

[See more: ‘How was it?’ Zam Zam]

We savoured tangy baba ganoush, the ispanakli pide (a delightful flatbread topped with spinach, onion, feta, and kasar cheese), and the refreshing gavurdagi salad, a vibrant mix of tomato, pomegranate, onion, and walnut, each dish perfectly complemented by a zesty sour plum and calamansi mocktail. The catch of the day, a beautifully presented sea bass served in a ceramic chafing dish, was accompanied by a side of dried shrimp chili paste, and calamansi for a delightful finish.

The restaurant has just soft-opened and has no digital footprint yet. Call (853) 8881 1461 to book.

Flaming Queen

Located at City of Dreams, Flaming Queen (see featured image) specialises in a Cantonese culinary treasure: sizzling claypot dishes. While you won’t find the classic claypot rice – a winter favourite in Macao and Hong Kong – this eatery serves up a vast selection of other claypot creations.

The restaurant’s interior is slick and modern and features a wall hung with multiple pots. Run by Luciano Gonçalves, former president of the Junior Chamber International Macao and a prominent figure in the Macanese community, Flaming Queen is situated in “SoHo,” the casual dining area of City of Dreams.

[See more: Best claypot rice eateries in Macao]

Each claypot arrives at the table with a dramatic sizzle, releasing fragrant steam upon opening. Popular choices include the chicken and abalone pot, a local favourite, and the grouper with olive oil and garlic. The ginger chicken bites with conch is another crowd pleaser.

Flaming Queen offers a great dining option if you’re at this casino-resort, and it’s an ideal spot to introduce visitors to a delicious aspect of Guangdong’s culinary heritage, while soaking up a playlist of classic Cantopop hits.

Yoshi Yoshi

Yoshi Yoshi deals in everything from simple sushi bowls to elaborate omakase meals – Photo courtesy of Yoshi Yoshi

At Yoshi Yoshi, located in the Macao peninsula’s FIT building, Japanese cuisine enthusiasts can indulge in a range of options, from sushi and rice bowls to a full omakase experience – where the chef curates the menu. The restaurant features a casual dining area and a discreet, softly lit room for an intimate omakase setting, accommodating up to nine guests.

We sampled the lunchtime omakase, prepared by a seasoned Japanese chef. Offering a quicker version of the full omakase – even if it does run to 17 courses! – it’s an excellent choice for a business lunch or a relaxed midweek gathering.

Priced at 520 patacas per person, our meal commenced with chawanmushi (savoury egg custard), followed by red snapper sashimi with soy sauce and a touch of lime, and baby eel in seaweed vinegar. The standout was the toro tuna nigiri, exceptionally tender and flavourful, complemented by a light-bodied Dassai 23 sake, as suggested by our server.

[See more: Sushi master Miyakawa has ‘brought Japan to Macao’]

The chefs incorporated some playful elements, including a gold-leaf spray that added a subtle sparkle to some of the dishes. Additionally, a portion of Hokkaido sea urchin was served directly onto the back of each guest’s hand, meant to be enjoyed in one bite. Indeed, what is an omakase experience without top-quality sea urchin?

The full omakase dinner starts at approximately 1,300 patacas for 16 dishes.

Roast Meat Shop

You can now find Roast Meat Shop’s specialties in three different locations in the city

You can tell from its no-frills name exactly what you’re in for at Roast Meat Shop. Originally a take-away joint, it recently expanded with a branch in Macao and another in Taipa, both under the same roof as a grilled fish eatery.

While the focus is on barbecued meats, this isn’t the spot for sweet, honey-glazed options commonly found in Macao. Instead, the cuts earn their flavour from marinades that may include soy sauce, garlic, and various spices, all grilled over fire, more reminiscent of the Taiwanese style of barbecue.

[See more: New restaurants to visit in Macao this February]

Skewers come in a multitude of options from zucchini, to mushrooms and sausages, and of course meat. Portions are geared towards big eaters.

There are also set meals to choose from. Meat lovers should try the signature 3-in-1 set, which features a trio of barbecued beef, pork and chicken topped with a sunny-side-up egg over a bowl of steamed rice and a side of pickled vegetables (all for just 68 patacas).

Amália

Exuding lots of Lusitanian charm, the newest Portuguese restaurant in Taipa Village offers a staunchly traditional menu – Sara Santos Silva

Named after Portugal’s late fado icon Amália Rodrigues, Amália is the newest addition to the ranks of Portuguese restaurants in Macao. You can easily spot it by the signage boasting Portugal’s coat or arms, hanging over the entryway by one of Taipa Village’s main arteries, Rua Direita Carlos Eugénio. Inside, walls are clad in white and blue azulejo tiles and dark wooden beam ceilings reflect elements of the old country.

[See more: Our pick of Macao’s best Portuguese restaurants]

Dishes on offer are staunchly traditional and use ingredients sourced from the owning family’s 1,500-acre estate in Alentejo, Portugal’s once little-known foodie paradise. You can enjoy all the cuisine’s staples here, from codfish and octopus lagareiro-style (baked with garlic, potatoes, and a generous amount of olive oil), to grilled signatures like ribs and secretos (marbled, thin steaks) of acorn-fed black Iberian pigs.

—With additional reporting by Don Lei