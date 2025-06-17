You can now book an aerial meal with Dinner in the Sky Macao 

The Macao version of Dinner in the Sky, the novelty restaurant service that sees diners suspended roughly 50 metres in the air via a crane, will launch its first sessions at the City of Dreams this Thursday.

According to the operator, the service is now accepting bookings, which can be made using the designated website.

Ticket prices vary depending on the set meal selected, with lunch, tea and dinner normally priced at 1,588, 1,188 and 2,188 patacas respectively. However, discount prices are currently available to mark the opening of the novelty concept, with lunch and tea priced at 1,288 and 888 patacas, and dinner costing 1,888 patacas.

Lunch sessions run from 11 am to 12 pm, and 1 pm to 2 pm, and feature a three-course meal with Portuguese wine.

Afternoon tea is also held in two sessions, from 3 pm to 4 pm and from 5 pm to 6 pm, offering the likes of mini chorizo quiche, pistachio chocolate tart and open face lobster sandwiches.

As for dinner, guests can choose to have their three-course meal between 7 pm and 8 pm or between 9 pm and 10 pm. The mains include short ribs with vegetables, with wine served.

A vegetarian menu is available for lunch, afternoon tea and dinner, with no differences in prices. Diners also have the option of added services, including a birthday, anniversary, graduation and proposal package that is free of charge. Deluxe services for each of these occasions are available as well, with each one priced at 888 patacas.

As of writing, the 22 spots available for each of the lunch, afternoon and dinner services have been sold out for the first three days.

Although Dinner in the Sky is launching in Macao for the first time, the novelty concept has been going strong for many years. The idea originated from Belgian entrepreneurs David Ghysels and Stefan Kerkhof, who organised the first aerial meal for the Jeunes Restaurateurs d’Europe association in 2007.

In the years since, the Dinner in the Sky franchise has gone from strength to strength, spreading to more than 60 cities, including London, Dubai, Paris, Moscow and São Paulo.