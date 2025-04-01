Dinner in the Sky Macao dispels ‘false’ reports about its hiring practices

Lok Ngai Investment and Development, the company that plans to bring the sky-high dining concept “Dinner in the Sky” to Macao, has issued a statement to counter misinformation relating to its recruitment methods.

In a letter published on Instagram last Friday, the firm said that it had recently noticed websites and social media platforms disseminating “misleading content,” as well as “false and unverified” information relating to its hiring practices.

Lok Ngai stressed that it “strictly observed the labour regulations of the Macao SAR” and prioritised the hiring of local workers, contrary to online reports that claimed the company was only hiring mainland Chinese workers.

Mainland social media accounts also erroneously claimed Dinner in the Sky Macao was hiring “muscular” male waiters with a height of 178 centimetres or more, and “beautiful” female waitresses with a height of 167 centimetres or more.



The firm meanwhile pointed out that the erroneous reports made unauthorised use of images connected with the upcoming project and urged the public to not believe such information or share them. It said it reserved the right to take all relevant legal action.

No further details were given in the letter regarding the launch date or address of Dinner in the Sky Macao, which sees diners enjoying a meal at a table suspended 50 metres in the air by a crane. Lok Ngai said that all relevant details would be published via official channels, including Dinner in the Sky Macao’s Instagram, Red Book, TikTok, Weibo and WeChat.

Local media outlet, All in Media, however, reported last week that Dinner in the Sky Macao would be launched in the City of Dreams, noting that construction of the facilities had already begun.

Co-founded in 2007 by marketer David Ghysels and bungee-jumping enthusiast, Stefan Kerkhof, the Belgium-based Dinner in the Sky franchise has spread to over 60 locations across the world, including mainland China, Portugal, Australia Japan and Kuwait.