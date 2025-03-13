These are the Macao restaurants that made the 2025 Michelin Guide

The Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau 2025 was released today at a ceremony held at the Grand Lisboa Palace.

Robuchon au Dôme at Grand Lisboa and Jade Dragon at City of Dreams were the restaurants awarded three stars – the highest ranking according to the Michelin Guide – for their “exceptional” cooking. This edition marks the seventeenth consecutive year that Robuchon au Dôme at Grand Lisboa has been awarded the coveted three stars.

Meanwhile, Feng Wei Ju at Starworld Hotel, the Huaiyang Garden at Londoner Macao, Alain Ducasse at Morpheus, Wing Lei at Wynn Macau and The Eight at Grand Lisboa have all managed to retain their two stars, with Chef Tam’s Seasons at Wynn Palace being a new entrant in the category.

Making their debut on the list of one-Michelin star establishments are Zuicho at Grand Lisboa Palace, Aji at MGM Cotai, Mizumi at Wynn Palace and Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa at Raffles. They join 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana, Ying at Altira, Zi Yat Heen at Four Seasons, Pearl Dragon at Studio City, Five Foot Road at MGM Cotai, Lai Heen at Ritz-Carlton and Sushi Kinetsu at City of Dreams – restaurants that were also recognised in last year’s guide.

UTM’s Educational Restaurant once again received the Michelin “green star,” a distinction given to restaurants committed to ethical practices and environmental sustainability.

“Having this pinnacle culinary event in our city is a testament to Macao’s standing as a global dining destination, one that continuously attracts culinary talent, innovation and recognition at the highest levels,” said Daisy Ho, the managing director of SJM Resorts.

“It’s truly a pleasure to see everyone gather as we celebrate a vibrant dining scene of Hong Kong and Macao, one that offers an extraordinary range of experiences, from below the street food to high end fine dining, catering to nearly every traveler’s tastes and desires,” added Michelin Guide director Gwendal Poullennec via video stream.

Awarded annually, Michelin ratings range from one to three stars and are based on the dining experiences of the Michelin guide’s anonymous inspectors, with establishments subject to re-evaluation each year.

Although still widely regarded as the bible of fine dining, the guide has faced criticism for disrupting local food cultures and putting excessive pressure on chefs.

Earlier this year, French chef Marc Veyrat banned Michelin inspectors from his eponymous restaurant in the ski resort of Megève, expressing his desire to avoid the pressures of rankings. Veyrat previously took the Michelin Guide to court over a negative review of a soufflé, but lost the case.