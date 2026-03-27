Five things you have to try at the International Gastronomy Promenade in Macao

As one of the highlights of the 2026 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, the International Gastronomy Promenade at the Macau Fisherman’s Wharf brings together food stalls from 22 UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy. Walking down one street, you can “taste the world.”

[See more: Michelin Guide 2026: These are the Hong Kong and Macao restaurants awarded Michelin Stars]

With so many dishes to try, the best way is to pay more than one visit. But if you only have one evening, here are some adventurous must-try foods – from snacks and main dishes to drinks and desserts.

Fish Skin, Shunde

The marinated fish skin is mixed with shredded carrot, ginger, and many other ingredients

Start your meal with a refreshing Chinese-style cold appetiser. Lvyun Food from Shunde offers marinated fish skin in different flavours and styles, using sea bass, dace fish, or grass carp skins.

Each serving is mixed with peanuts, sesame, coriander, shredded carrot, ginger, and several sauces. The taste is fresh, the fish skin is very crunchy, and the mix of ingredients gives a rich texture. It’s the kind of snack you can’t stop eating after the first bite.

Different fish skins have different textures — some softer, some firmer. You can even combine two types, or try the deep-fried version if you prefer something more savoury.

Hornado, Ecuador

Ecuadorian roasted pork, but the delicious potato cake is almost the real star of the dish

Have you ever tried Ecuadorian food? At the Gastronomy Promenade, you can taste hornado, a famous roast pork dish from Cuenca.

The platter includes roasted pork, corn, vegetables, tangy onion salad, and a rich potato cake so delicious it might steal the spotlight. The stall, Taitico, also offers chicken breast for those who want variety.

La Paz Bagchoy, Philippines

The Filipino pork offal noodle soup may look ordinary, but it can leave your stomach feeling very satisfied

Time for a hot noodle soup. While pork offal is common in Macao, Filipino-style batchoy is rare.

Netongs brings their simple but special version: thick yellow noodles with sliced pork innards, topped with fried garlic and spring onions, served in a slow-cooked broth.

This stall offers only one dish, but after tasting it, you’ll understand why one bowl is enough to satisfy.

Saqdana, Saudi Arabia

Saqdana dessert looks similar to coconut sago pudding from Hong Kong or Macao, but the flavour is completely different

No feast is complete without dessert. Bait Saaf serves saqdana, a traditional sweet from Al Madinah.

Sago is topped with pistachios and a secret sauce – rich and sweet but not heavy. It looks a bit like coconut sago pudding from Hong Kong or Macao, but the flavour is completely different and surprising.

If you want more, try their other signature dish: okra stew, cooked in tomato sauce with Arabic spices.

Lime Palm, Thailand

End the food journey with a refreshing Thai lime palm drink

Who can resist a refreshing Thai drink? After so much food, end the night with something cool and soothing.

Tanodkraft from Phetchaburi offers four drinks, including the popular Thai tea latte. But the standout is lime palm — made with “gold nectar” (palm sap and syrup), lime, and sea salt, topped with kumquat jelly.

The chef mixes it like a cocktail right in front of you. One sip clears your mouth and stomach, leaving you comfortable and refreshed to finish your food journey.

The International Gastronomy Promenade runs until Sunday. Open tonight from 5 pm – 10 pm and on weekends from 12 noon – 10 pm. The Bay is an official media partner of the 2026 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest.