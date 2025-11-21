Dairy Queen will open 72 restaurants across Macao and Hong Kong

Dairy Queen has annouced significant expansion plans to enter new markets in Macao, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, whilst also growing its presence in Qatar.

There were previously Dairy Queen stores in Macao, but the chain withdrew from the local market in 2016. There are currently no operating locations.

The deal, signed with the Hong Kong-based franchisee Shanghai Dairy Queen Limited, commits to opening 60 locations in Hong Kong and 12 in Macao before 2034, with restaurants scheduled to begin opening as early as 2026.

The expansion will introduce a mix of the brand’s classic “treat only” shops, specialising in its famous soft-serve ice cream, as well larger “hot food and treat” restaurants that offer a broader menu.

This move is part of a broader international growth strategy for the American fast-food chain, which has also confirmed separate agreements to open 100 new locations in Taiwan and 15 in Qatar. The first restaurant under the broader Asian expansion opened this week in the Taipei 101 tower in Taiwan.

Dairy Queen is an American fast-food chain renowned for its signature soft-serve ice cream and iconic Blizzard® treats. Founded in the United States in 1940, the brand has grown to operate thousands of locations serving a menu of hot food, sweet treats, and beverages.